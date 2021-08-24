Samsara BioCapital, LLC Buys Graphite Bio Inc, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells CureVac NV, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Kronos Bio Inc

- New Purchases: GRPH, CNTA, RXRX, RAIN, JANX, BOLT, BOLT, VIRX, DBTX, BCTG, JYAC, DAWN, TERN, BLSA, CHFW.U, LSAQ, ALVR,
- Added Positions: TIL, RYTM,
- Reduced Positions: ACRS, KRON, VTGN, ISEE, ALPN, RCKT, IMCR, BNTX, CATB, EQ,
- Sold Out: CVAC,
- Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) - 7,431,623 shares, 28.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 2,034,703 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 3,168,388 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio.
- Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 198,600 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
- Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 2,145,395 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.05%
Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.19%. The holding were 7,431,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,537,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 775,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rain Therapeutics Inc (RAIN)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Rain Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.08 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,637,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 607,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 737,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Instil Bio Inc by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,145,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 300,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)
Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.
