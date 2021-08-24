Samsara BioCapital, LLC Buys Graphite Bio Inc, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells CureVac NV, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Kronos Bio Inc

New Purchases: GRPH, CNTA, RXRX, RAIN, JANX, BOLT, BOLT, VIRX, DBTX, BCTG, JYAC, DAWN, TERN, BLSA, CHFW.U, LSAQ, ALVR,

GRPH, CNTA, RXRX, RAIN, JANX, BOLT, BOLT, VIRX, DBTX, BCTG, JYAC, DAWN, TERN, BLSA, CHFW.U, LSAQ, ALVR, Added Positions: TIL, RYTM,

TIL, RYTM, Reduced Positions: ACRS, KRON, VTGN, ISEE, ALPN, RCKT, IMCR, BNTX, CATB, EQ,

ACRS, KRON, VTGN, ISEE, ALPN, RCKT, IMCR, BNTX, CATB, EQ, Sold Out: CVAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Graphite Bio Inc, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rain Therapeutics Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, sells CureVac NV, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Kronos Bio Inc, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samsara BioCapital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Samsara BioCapital, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $810 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Samsara BioCapital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samsara+biocapital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) - 7,431,623 shares, 28.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 2,034,703 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY) - 3,168,388 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 198,600 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 2,145,395 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.05%

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.19%. The holding were 7,431,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,537,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 775,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Rain Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.08 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,637,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 607,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 737,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Instil Bio Inc by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,145,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC added to a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 300,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.