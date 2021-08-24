Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC Buys Acuity Brands Inc, Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: AYI, STNC, VTV, QS, DFAC, DFAT, APP, DFUS, JNK, FNCL, IMTB, TLT, IXG, FENY, PDN, COMT, CARS, DOCU, ROKU, ITM, FSTA, ENPH, FALN, SUSL, IVLU, LDEM, DFAS, ONEQ, IMXI, FUTU, APPS, NTLA, VAW, MTUM, HA, NIO, PLD, ICE, RTX, SHOP, COP, TRP, VWOB, VGK, VYM, WY, Z, PSX, GRBK, FLGT, MRNA, PICK, MRVL, PSP, PLYA, APTV, ELY, UMC, CX, OIIM, NSH, NSH, SABR, ICLK, NOK, WRN, INFN,

QQQ, SPY, EMB, AAPL, VOO, VEA, IWM, IVV, GOVT, IUSB, TMO, ESGU, LQD, NVDA, IGSB, EFV, ESGE, IYE, AMGN, VLUE, XLK, RSP, EFG, ATCO, BGCP, SLQD, USB, VNQ, ADBE, CRTX, GS, MUB, XLF, SQ, VTI, T, BLK, CAT, BBCP, UUUU, GSAT, HUN, IBM, IXUS, HEZU, JKG, PEP, PSTG, XLRE, SCHB, VWO, AZN, BMY, CSCO, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, FLEX, HD, INTC, IGV, IWR, LMT, MDT, NEE, PG, SPGI, CRM, SCHE, SCHF, XLY, GLD, XLI, SDY, SLYV, DIA, TGT, TXN, SCHW, UNH, VBR, VIS, WD, ABT, ABBV, ACN, ACRX, ALSN, AWK, ANET, CVX, KO, DEO, DIS, EVRI, HSY, EFA, IWP, IVW, IJS, SUB, ICLN, LULU, MAG, NSC, NG, NVS, RCM, SCHO, XLP, UNP, UPS, UNVR, XLU, GDX, VZ, WELL, Reduced Positions: VIG, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, AGG, NMRK, IHI, JPM, NKE, GOOG, VUG, IEF, LOW, V, SHV, ADPT, BAC, VFH, AMZN, EWU, HON, XLV, SBUX, USMV, EPP, IXN, AMT, PM, MCD, IWO, IYW, IVE, JNJ, SCHH, MRK, IHF, ILMN, ICL, BLI, EPD, C, DBJP, TGH, QCOM, PFE, BABA, AXP, ADP, BRK.B, XLB, MA, BA, XLC, DOV, IJJ, BND, XOM, FB, IWB, IBB, ITW, TSLA, TJX, IJH, SPEM, MMM, WMT, SCHX, ORCL, MU, SCZ, DVYE, ICF, IIVI, HUM, HLT, EL, BE, AMLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Acuity Brands Inc, Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC owns 333 stocks with a total value of $833 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 138,285 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 251,595 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 270,180 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,844 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,891 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.72%

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $185.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 251,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.694200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 774,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 76,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 211,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 220,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 70.72%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 90,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 78,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 227,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 270,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 154,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.