Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC Buys Acuity Brands Inc, Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: AYI, STNC, VTV, QS, DFAC, DFAT, APP, DFUS, JNK, FNCL, IMTB, TLT, IXG, FENY, PDN, COMT, CARS, DOCU, ROKU, ITM, FSTA, ENPH, FALN, SUSL, IVLU, LDEM, DFAS, ONEQ, IMXI, FUTU, APPS, NTLA, VAW, MTUM, HA, NIO, PLD, ICE, RTX, SHOP, COP, TRP, VWOB, VGK, VYM, WY, Z, PSX, GRBK, FLGT, MRNA, PICK, MRVL, PSP, PLYA, APTV, ELY, UMC, CX, OIIM, NSH, NSH, SABR, ICLK, NOK, WRN, INFN,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, EMB, AAPL, VOO, VEA, IWM, IVV, GOVT, IUSB, TMO, ESGU, LQD, NVDA, IGSB, EFV, ESGE, IYE, AMGN, VLUE, XLK, RSP, EFG, ATCO, BGCP, SLQD, USB, VNQ, ADBE, CRTX, GS, MUB, XLF, SQ, VTI, T, BLK, CAT, BBCP, UUUU, GSAT, HUN, IBM, IXUS, HEZU, JKG, PEP, PSTG, XLRE, SCHB, VWO, AZN, BMY, CSCO, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, FLEX, HD, INTC, IGV, IWR, LMT, MDT, NEE, PG, SPGI, CRM, SCHE, SCHF, XLY, GLD, XLI, SDY, SLYV, DIA, TGT, TXN, SCHW, UNH, VBR, VIS, WD, ABT, ABBV, ACN, ACRX, ALSN, AWK, ANET, CVX, KO, DEO, DIS, EVRI, HSY, EFA, IWP, IVW, IJS, SUB, ICLN, LULU, MAG, NSC, NG, NVS, RCM, SCHO, XLP, UNP, UPS, UNVR, XLU, GDX, VZ, WELL,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, AGG, NMRK, IHI, JPM, NKE, GOOG, VUG, IEF, LOW, V, SHV, ADPT, BAC, VFH, AMZN, EWU, HON, XLV, SBUX, USMV, EPP, IXN, AMT, PM, MCD, IWO, IYW, IVE, JNJ, SCHH, MRK, IHF, ILMN, ICL, BLI, EPD, C, DBJP, TGH, QCOM, PFE, BABA, AXP, ADP, BRK.B, XLB, MA, BA, XLC, DOV, IJJ, BND, XOM, FB, IWB, IBB, ITW, TSLA, TJX, IJH, SPEM, MMM, WMT, SCHX, ORCL, MU, SCZ, DVYE, ICF, IIVI, HUM, HLT, EL, BE, AMLP,
- Sold Out: GO, TRV, NEAR, APD, GILD, MINT, DLTR, GE, ET,
For the details of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robertson+stephens+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 138,285 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 251,595 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 270,180 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,844 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.06%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,891 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.72%
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $185.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 251,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.694200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 774,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 76,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 211,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 220,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 70.72%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 90,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 78,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 227,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 270,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 154,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment