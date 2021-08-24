Occidental Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, TG Therapeutic

New Purchases: HYHG, QQQ, TGT, PAVE, ABC, MDYV, RYH, FEUZ, EWBC, GVA, RYF, SCCO, SHYD, COPX, EZU, EDOC, CSD, RHS, TLT, IYH, XLNX, SHOP, MDT, RXI, CVX, BUD, MTNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Target Corp, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, TG Therapeutics Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occidental Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Occidental Asset Management, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 706,543 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 548,073 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,508 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 59,659 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,935 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.69 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $62.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 58,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $250.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 71,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $287.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 59,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 80.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 74,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 327.35%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.