Occidental Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, TG Therapeutic

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Occidental Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Target Corp, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, TG Therapeutics Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occidental Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Occidental Asset Management, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Occidental Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/occidental+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Occidental Asset Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 706,543 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 548,073 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,508 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 59,659 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.96%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,935 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
New Purchase: ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.69 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $62.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 58,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $250.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 71,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $287.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 59,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 80.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 74,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 327.35%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Occidental Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Occidental Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Occidental Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Occidental Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Occidental Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

