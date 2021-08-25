Logo
L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site, Adds Unclassified Satellite Line for National Defense

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

L3Harris Technologies (

NYSE:LHX, Financial) is expanding its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005865/en/

Palm_Bay_Employee_working_NTS3_05.jpg

An L3Harris engineer works on the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), a U.S. Air Force vanguard program that will examine ways to augment the military’s positioning, navigation and timing capabilities. The satellite will demonstrate new signals and technologies to support future warfighter missions. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Central Florida location is home to more than 100,000 square feet of space used for development, manufacturing and testing of full satellites and components which already deliver complex, classified capabilities for national defense. The increased production capability allows L3Harris to develop and test the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), which is a priority program for the U.S. Air Force. Facility investments also make it possible to develop and integrate three sizes of small-to-medium responsive satellites in support of urgent U.S. Department of Defense missions addressing evolving threats.

“Our customers face urgent threats that must be addressed in months rather than years,” said Ed Zoiss, President of L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. “We prioritized facility investments to meet their accelerating timelines.”

Two of the company’s eight buildings have recently been upgraded to manufacture multiple end-to-end satellites per month. L3Harris has built eight satellites at the expanded Palm Bay facility that are currently on orbit and another 10 are in various stages of development. The company plans to add more production capacity by the end of the year to produce six satellites per month.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005865r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005865/en/

