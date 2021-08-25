Logo
BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration success and building shareholder value.

"On behalf of the BCM Resources Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Sergei has a proven record of significant value creation: leading a BHP team to the original discovery of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit in Mongolia and most recently, leading the AngloGold Ashanti team to the significant Porphyry Cu-Au discovery; Nuevo Chaquiro in Colombia. We look forward to Sergei using his considerable expertise to further the economic potential of The Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au system discovery." Dale McClanaghan, CEO.

Dr. Diakov holds a PhD in Economic Geology, with extensive global expertise in regional geology, structural analysis, geochemistry and geology of ore deposits.

Sergei provides extensive experience working in various mineral commodities (porphyry, copper, gold, nickel, base metals, potash, metallurgical coal, diamonds). He brings a highly regarded professional reputation, excellent safety performance, effective leadership skills and team building capabilities. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Russian and is a member of the Society for Geology, Society of Mining, a Fellowship, in the Society of Economic Geologists and a member of Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

About BCM Resources

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected]. BCM has 60,011,203 shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol B.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations,
Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222

[email protected]

www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these work programs. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. BCM Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change this news release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661215/BCM-Resources-Appoints-Dr-Sergei-Diakov-as-Company-President

img.ashx?id=661215

