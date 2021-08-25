Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Popular Inc, LendingClub Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Popular Inc, LendingClub Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Popular Inc, LendingClub Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Invesco, Lennar Corp, sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Comerica Inc, Ally Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/basswood+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 2,462,355 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.92%
  2. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,383,579 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
  3. Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) - 3,979,003 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,391,300 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 491,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 751,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,875,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $308.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 86,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 488,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Guild Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 883,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42. The stock is now traded at around $173.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 299.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,569,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,462,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 351.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,495,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $107.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 660,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 329.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 412,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,104,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Sold Out: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Sold Out: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIXU)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 71.48%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 522,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.19%. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.16%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,398,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 45.62%. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 920,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Comerica Inc by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 839,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 69.68%. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 257,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in The Bancorp Inc by 74.61%. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 309,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider