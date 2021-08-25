Hanwha Solutions wins $260-million supply contract for high-pressure tanks in U.S.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hanwha Solutions wins $260-million supply contract for high-pressure tanks in U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 24, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Solutions announced that its newly acquired tank manufacturer Hanwha Cimarron signed a deal with Texas-based energy company Sunbridge Energy Services to provide storage tanks for compressed natural gas (CNG).

Hanwha_Solutions_image.jpg

The 10-year, $260-million deal aims to deliver tube trailers containing dozens of vessels that can store CNG and other pressurized gases such as hydrogen. Each trailer is 42 to 45 feet long and able to carry 18 Jupiter Tanks developed by Hanwha Cimarron.

Given each Jupiter Tank boasts a maximum storage capacity of 485 kilograms, one tube trailer can deliver up to 9 tons of CNG at a time. Jupiter Tank is a Type IV composite tank made of full carbon fiber, which can withstand a 300-bar pressure level.

"We will take the supply of CNG tanks in the United States as an opportunity to expand into the fast-growing hydrogen storage and transport business," said Ryoo Du-hyoung, who heads Hanwha Solutions' Advanced Materials Division.

It is the first time that Hanwha Cimarron has won a contract for providing carbon fiber-wrapped, high-pressure tanks since its establishment last year. Formerly known as Cimarron Composite, the company was acquired by Hanwha Solutions in December 2020.

The agreement is expected to accelerate Hanwha Cimarron's expansion into carbon overwrap pressure vessel market amid the increasing needs for storage technologies applicable to hydrogen, aerospace and other high-tech industries.

The company has decided to spend $51 million building a production facility in Opelika. When the construction is complete next year, the factory will churn out 4,000 high-pressure tanks every year. Further investments will be made by 2025 to develop storage tanks for hydrogen-powered vehicles, drones and rockets.

Established in 2019, Sunbridge Energy Services is based in Austin, Texas. Its primary business involves delivering CNG through tube trailers to shale gas operators in Permian Basin, the largest oil field in the US. The operators working there use CNG as fuel for drilling rigs.

"Sunbridge is very excited about entering into a partnership with Hanwha Solutions," said Sunbridge CEO Michael Hinds. "It will help oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin meet their environmental goals by substantially reducing their operational carbon footprint."

For more information about Hanwha Solutions, see: www.hanwhasolutions.com/en/

Contact: Junseok Yeo, Communication Team/Hanwha Solutions, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN84491&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanwha-solutions-wins-260-million-supply-contract-for-high-pressure-tanks-in-us-301361533.html

SOURCE Hanwha Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN84491&Transmission_Id=202108242200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN84491&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment