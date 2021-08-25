Gap Inc (GPS) CEO Gap, Inc. Sonia Syngal Sold $618,174 of Shares

CEO Gap, Inc. of Gap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sonia Syngal (insider trades) sold 22,520 shares of GPS on 08/20/2021 at an average price of $27.45 a share. The total sale was $618,174.
