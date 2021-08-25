Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Sells Ovintiv Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc

For the details of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kimmeridge+energy+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC
- Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) - 9,799,080 shares, 47.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 5,585,654 shares, 28.44% of the total portfolio.
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 5,163,008 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.38%
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) - 897,551 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.02%
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 176,564 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.34%
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.49%. The holding were 9,799,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 897,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.59%. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC still held 5,163,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 71.34%. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.46%. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC still held 176,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC reduced to a holding in PDC Energy Inc by 81.67%. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.09%. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC still held 158,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC.
