INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 24, 2021, after the market closed, it was revealed that a Citizen Petition was filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) requesting that the FDA halt two ongoing trials of Cassava’s proprietary drug Simufilam. The Citizen Petition alleges that the foundational science and studies supporting Cassava’s use of Simufilam are based on systemic data manipulation and misrepresentation.

On this news, Cassava’s share price has fallen more than 20% during after-hours trading to lows of $87.50 per share, down from the day’s close of $117.83 per share, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cassava securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005895/en/