ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24+Digital+Experience+Platform was named the “Best+Overall+Event+Management+Platform” by MarTech+Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24+Engagement+Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.

“Thanks to the ON24 team for your dedication and hard work that are delivering the innovation customers need to drive measurable revenue and growth,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. “We’ve built a powerful digital engagement platform for demand generation, partner enablement, and event marketing, and are honored to be recognized for the impact we’re having throughout the industry.”

MarTech Breakthrough selected ON24 as the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” for its innovation, performance, functionality, and impact, among other criteria. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform is a cloud-based marketing and sales platform that enables companies to create branded digital experiences such as webinars, virtual conferences, and curated content hubs that drive deep customer engagement, provide first-person data, and create AI-driven personalization.

In their report, “New+Tech%3A+Content+Engagement+Solutions+For+B2B%2C+Q3+2021,” Forrester named ON24 among vendors in the growth stage for ON24 Engagement Hub. According to Forrester, “Configuring and customizing online web pages…that invite buyers to explore well-organized, curated content using a Netflix-inspired browsing experience has become an important engagement approach…Content experience hubs infer interests or capture specific purchase signals based on how buyers interact with assets.” The firm spoke with their analysts and interviewed external subject matter experts “in [their] search for the most important content engagement technologies.”

Recognition from MarTech Breakthrough and Forrester follow recent ON24 accolades. Both G2 and TrustRadius named ON24 the best webinar software based on user reviews and ratings. And San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal recognized ON24 as one of the fastest-growing middle market companies in the Greater Bay Area in their Middle+Market+75 list.

To learn how ON24 makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging webinar, virtual event and multimedia content experiences that convert pipeline into revenue, visit ON24.com%2FPlatform%2F.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005277/en/