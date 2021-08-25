STRAX: Interim Report No 2 for the financial year 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

STRAX: Interim Report No 2 for the financial year 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX have again managed well through a period of continued market disruption related to the Covid-19 pandemic

  • The Group's sales for the period January 1June 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR 54.8 (50.2), with a gross margin of 19.0 (23.7) percent.
  • The Group's result for the period January 1June 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR -2.0 (-2.8) corresponding to EUR -0.02 (-0.02) per share.
  • EBITDA for the period January 1June 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR 1.6 (1.4).
  • Equity as of June 30 2021, amounted to MEUR 16.2 (17.3) corresponding to EUR 0.13 (0.15) per share.

STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announced Urbanista Los Angeles, the world's first self-charging, wireless active noise cancelling headphones, powered by Powerfoyle™ solar cell material. Using advanced green technology, Los Angeles converts all forms of light, outdoor and indoor, into energy to deliver virtually infinite playtime.

"We have again managed well through a period of continued market disruption related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Few of our key markets remained negatively affected by some form of lockdown or social restrictions, whilst markets such as France and Switzerland are already delivering stronger results than they did back in 2019, before the ongoing pandemic started. We did nevertheless experience recovery in both accessories and audio products across all markets and demand for health & wellness products remains relatively strong"- Gudmundur Palmason, CEO.

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50.

This is information that STRAX AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:55 CET on August 25, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/strax/r/strax--interim-report-no-2-for-the-financial-year-2021,c3402637

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO85948&sd=2021-08-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strax-interim-report-no-2-for-the-financial-year-2021-301362399.html

SOURCE Strax

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO85948&Transmission_Id=202108250313PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO85948&DateId=20210825
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment