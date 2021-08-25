AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January – June 2021

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial) ( FRA:AC6, Financial)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - June 2021 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The AlzeCure team continues to make good progress according to plan, in high-profile areas that are becoming increasingly relevant, such as the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease, the first in 18 years, which is expected to boost interest in the Alzheimer's field. During the second quarter, we communicated positive data from our Phase Ib clinical trial of ACD440 for neuropathic pain and are now preparing for a Phase II trial and a pre-IND meeting with the FDA. We also focused on running the Phase I clinical trial for ACD856 in Alzheimer's disease and on further developing compounds in our preclinical pain project, TrkA-NAM, with the aim of choosing a drug candidate for the project in the second half of 2021. Thus we have once again closed the books on yet another positive and very active quarter at AlzeCure."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for April - June, 2021

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Loss for the period totaled SEK -15,693 thousand (-18,407).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.42 (-0.49).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 82,030 thousand (160,057).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 77,915 thousand (153,325).

Financial information for January - June, 2021

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Loss for the period totaled SEK -38,655 thousand (-32,191).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -1.02 (-0.85).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 82,030 thousand (160,057).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 77,915 thousand (153,325).

Significant events during the period January - March, 2021

The company appointed Märta Segerdahl Storck, MD/PhD, to serve as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Märta took up the position on April 1 and is responsible for our clinical development activities. She is also part of AlzeCure's management group.

Significant events during the period April - June, 2021

On April 19 the company received, slightly ahead of plan, positive and significant efficacy data from the phase Ib clinical trial with the drug candidate ACD440 for neuropathic pain. It was also well tolerated as a topical treatment.

Eva Lilienberg was elected to serve on AlzeCure's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 17. Eva further strengthens the company with her broad international regulatory and commercial experience.

Significant events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development to an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies. Contact: FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 [email protected], is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

