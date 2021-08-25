"aoppella!?" Original Songs Part 2 "Kiseki no Uta" Music Video Premieres and J-POP Cover "Neko" by DISH// Hits Over 1 Million Views

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

"aoppella!?" Original Songs Part 2 "Kiseki no Uta" Music Video Premieres and J-POP Cover "Neko" by DISH// Hits Over 1 Million Views

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the release of the new "aoppella!?" project original song "Kiseki no Uta" on the official YouTube channel on Monday, August 23. In addition, the J-Pop cover song "Neko" by DISH// released on Thursday, July 29 has reached over 1 million views. See the official press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0825/aoppella_mv2.html) for more details.

aoppella_______mv01.jpg

The newest "aoppella!?" original songs part 2 music video for "Kiseki no Uta" premiered on Monday, August 23. Lyrics were written by Katsuhiko Sugiyama and the song is performed by the Otowa High School a cappella group Lil Happy.

"Kiseki no Uta" has a refreshing and rhythmic melody. The lyrics include the message "So long as I'm with you, I can do it (We can overcome this)", it is a youthful song that cheers you on. Listeners will be drawn into the resounding chorus singing "LA LA LA LA stand by you".

The music video was created based on the image of the characters practicing on the rooftop in preparation for the culture festival and their first a cappella competition. Also, the "aoppella!?" students appear in casual clothes for the first time in this music video. Enjoy a charmingly different look for the students in these new outfits.

If you feel like you don't have the courage to move forward, or if you're feeling down, please listen to the new "aoppella!?" song "Kiseki no Uta" to help cheer you on.

Kiseki no Uta: https://youtu.be/FqxZ3L9aCGI

The music video for the "aoppella!?" J-Pop cover songs part 2 "Neko" by DISH// premiered on Thursday, July 29 on the official YouTube channel and has reached 1 million views (currently 1.18 million). The cover adds an a cappella-arranged spin to a song many people are familiar with.

The music video world shifts from sunset to the night sky filled with fantastic shining stars created by the enchanting singing of the voice actors. Be sure to check it out.

J-Pop Cover "Neko": https://youtu.be/EFm3GFDLFwE

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella
Copyright: ©KLab

favicon.png?sn=CN85732&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoppella-original-songs-part-2-kiseki-no-uta-music-video-premieres-and-j-pop-cover-neko-by-dish-hits-over-1-million-views-301362263.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN85732&Transmission_Id=202108250400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN85732&DateId=20210825
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment