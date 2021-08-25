XPeng Ships First Batch of P7 Smart Electric Sedan to Norway, Reinforcing Full Commitment to International Markets

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, today started shipping the first batch of the XPeng P7, its flagship smart sedan model, from Guangzhou to Norway. This marks the first time that XPeng has exported the P7 to a market outside China, another major step in the Company’s development, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building its international market presence.

The P7 is XPeng’s second production model for the Norwegian market, following the delivery of the G3 smart SUV to customers in Norway in December 2020. The P7’s advanced intelligence, high performance and sleek styling have already attracted enthusiastic recognition in China, winning a devoted following among China’s most tech-savvy and style-conscious consumers. Following its launch in China in mid-2020, over 40,000 P7s have been delivered to Chinese customers as of end July.

“We are dedicated to meeting the growing customer demand for our smart EVs in China and internationally by bringing the most sophisticated and stylish models to our customers,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng. “We are seeing smart EVs not only redefining driver experience with their innovative functions and differentiated services, but also offering the potential to fundamentally transform mobility behaviour. We are eager to bring these advanced capabilities and services to our international customers in highly localized forms,” Mr. He said.

The localized Norwegian version of the P7 rolled off XPeng’s production line at its Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base in August. The first Norwegian customers are expected to receive their P7s in the fourth quarter of 2021. Concurrently, the Company is accelerating the momentum of its build-out in Norway, establishing a full-scale Norwegian operation that encompasses customer experience, sales, delivery, service, charging and lifestyle facilities.

Commitment to global market build-out

As a leading player in the fast-evolving smart electric vehicle space, XPeng sees tremendous opportunities and demand for its smart EVs in global markets. While China remains its base and core market, XPeng is committed to developing international markets with a long-term perspective. The rollout of the P7 in Norway represents the next logical step in this strategy, and vindicates its progress to date in developing its presence outside China.

The rollout of P7 in Norway also demonstrates XPeng’s leadership in smart EV penetration into global markets, backed by its robust financial foundations with dual listings in the US and Hong Kong, and its full-stack in-house-developed R&D capability.

Tailored for local markets

XPeng’s flagship model, the P7 received the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA) earlier this year. It offers an unrivalled combination of elegance, style, comfort and performance, available in 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) High Performance and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Super Long Range version for the Norwegian market. Equipped with a powerful 80 kW·h battery pack, the Norwegian P7 delivers a range of up to 530km (RWD) WLTP. It provides a selection of features tailored for local conditions, including a CCS charging port, front seat heating, driver seat ventilation and 4-way lumbar support power adjustment. The P7’s smart cockpit, with an English interface and voice assistant, is an exclusive in-cabin space, offering added passenger comforts for sight, sound and touch. Its advanced surround sound system from Dynaudio and personalized wrap-around mood lighting provide further exclusive features. The P7 has won recognition from major independent quality assessment organizations, including a 5-star safety rating from C-NCAP, a 5-star rating from China’s i-VISTA (Intelligent Vehicle Integrated Systems Test Area), and the highest ranking in the midsize BEV segment in J.D. Power's inaugural China New Energy Vehicle–Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (NEV-APEAL) Study, aiming to find the best tech-optimized driving experience.

Building foundation in world’s leading EV market

Norway’s high level of electric vehicle penetration, public awareness and acceptance regarding sustainable mobility, and its advanced nationwide charging infrastructure, make it a natural springboard for XPeng’s international market build-out.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com.

