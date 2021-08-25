Logo
It's Official: Post-Pandemic Work Schedules Will Be Flexible

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

As pandemic restrictions lift across Canada, many remote workers are looking to their employers for return to workplace guidance. A new survey by ADP Canada and Maru Public Opinion finds employees reporting that many Canadian employers plan to include both in-office and remote work options in their return-to-workplace strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005245/en/

office_expectations_days_per_week_EN.jpg

Office Expectations: Days Per Week (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the survey, 60 per cent of respondents said their employer has communicated a return-to-workplace strategy. Of the working Canadians who received a plan, over half (53%) are already back in the office. An additional 29 per cent expect to return by the end of 2021 with the remainder expecting to return in January 2022 (10%) or unsure of a return date (9%).

As for how often employees will be expected to come into the workplace, four-in-ten (40%) respondents report they are expected to be there five days a week. The remainder report they are being asked to come into the office on a part-time basis or have been offered a flexible schedule, with one-third (33%) reporting that they are expected in the office 2-3 days per week. One-in-five (21%) report they will have a completely flexible schedule with no set days in the office.

“Originally a necessity driven by the realities of a global pandemic, many Canadian employers now realize employees may continue working remotely in some capacity, post-pandemic, without a negative impact to business operations,” said Ann Buckingham, Executive HR Relationship Manager with ADP Canada. “In fact, where there was initially resistance and unease, the data indicates employers have shifted their mindset when it comes to workplace structure. When organized strategically and supported by the right technology and HR support, embracing flexibility within the workplace can help improve employee engagement and retention, and ultimately, improve the bottom line.”

Survey Methodology

From August 6th to August 10th 2021 an online survey of 1,290 Canadians working full-time who are Maru+Voice+Canada panelists was executed by Maru%2FBlue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.6%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About ADP Canada

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. For more information about ADP Canada visit www.adp.ca or follow us on Twitter %40ADP_CDA.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005245r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005245/en/

