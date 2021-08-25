Logo
Silence Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Silence Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

25 August 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company management will present at two virtual investor conferences in September, details of which can be found below:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Friday, September 10th

Time: 11:45am EDT / 4:45pm BST

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Monday, September 13th

Time: On-demand starting at 7:00am EDT / 12:00pm BST

Webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

[email protected]



Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208
Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European PR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron-loading anemia conditions. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

