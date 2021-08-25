Verano to Open New MÜV™ Dispensary in Orange City, Expanding Access to Medical Cannabis for Florida Patients

MÜV Orange City is Verano’s 37th Florida dispensary, and the Company’s 85th nationwide. Verano anticipates finishing the year with over 40 operating dispensaries in Florida, including planned locations in Pinellas Park, Hollywood, and Melbourne.

The new MÜV Orange City storefront sits just off U.S. Route 17 on Enterprise Road—a high traffic retail corridor that sees over 23,000 cars per day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. This is the 6 th MÜV Dispensary in Florida with a drive-through for express order pickup.

MÜV Dispensary in Florida with a drive-through for express order pickup. Orange City, Florida, is nestled between prized Volusia County outdoor recreation attractions, including both Daytona and New Smyrna beaches to the east, with Blue Spring State Park and the Saint Johns River to the west.



CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new MÜV™ Dispensary located at 2494 Enterprise Road in Orange City, Florida. At 10:00 AM today, the dispensary will open and begin serving patients, with a planned grand opening to follow on Friday, August 27th at 10:00 AM local time.

The dispensary is conveniently located on Enterprise Road, with added accessibility from U.S. Route 17 via Treemonte Drive. Situated along Orange City’s primary retail and hospitality corridor, MÜV Orange City is also just minutes away from the Saint Johns River and its popular waterfront recreation scene. Committed to providing a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection. Patients can, based on preference, order ahead at muvfl.com for express pickup in-store, or take advantage of home delivery service that is available across the state within a 20-mile radius of MÜV storefronts.

“While we’ve seen concentrated development of dispensaries along the coastline of Volusia County, our goal is to provide access to medical cannabis and attentive care for all Florida patients, including those in inland Volusia,” said John Tipton, President of Verano.

MÜV offers one-on-one consultations, both in-store and virtually, at no cost to patients. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes MÜV Wana™ Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals, and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches, and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new ADA-compliant MÜV Orange City medical cannabis dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 11, including 10 production facilities comprising approximately 832,000 square feet of cultivation (including a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Massachusetts nearing completion of construction). Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s position in the marketplace, the Company’s cultivation capacity, the fortification of the Company’s presence in core markets, the possibility of material organic expansion, delivery of shareholder value and the ability to maintain industry-leading margins and add depth to leadership.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

