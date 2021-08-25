Logo
VIAVI Named a Value Leader in EMA Network Performance Management Radar

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Network performance monitoring industry has been transformed through migration to the cloud, relentless security threats, and worldwide pandemic

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has been named a Value Leader in the inaugural Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Network Performance Management Radar report. VIAVI is pleased to provide a complimentary copy of this report.

Viavi_Logo.jpg

The EMA Network Performance Management (NPM) Radar evaluates 15 NPM vendors, rating each on deployment and cost-efficiency, vendor strength and product strength – including such attributes as scalability and performance, functionality, and value-added features. The VIAVI Observer platform is recognized for very strong overall network analytics capabilities, as well as outstanding application-aware NPM. Customers praised VIAVI's ability to provide application insights, as well as the simplicity of the unique VIAVI End-User Experience (EUE) scoring which helps detect anomalies, automate root-cause analysis, and supports both guided and automated issue remediation.

With rapid adoption of emerging technologies and security threats surging, IT is challenged to maintain peak network performance and optimal service delivery. Network monitoring tools with intuitive role-based workflows, like the VIAVI Observer NPM platform, help inexperienced technicians get to root cause more quickly. The Observer platform provides the fastest packet capture, analysis and storage in the market, uniquely combined with enriched flow and active test data to deliver the highest fidelity forensics available. Recent enhancements introduced new capabilities to facilitate proactive capacity planning, alleviating performance issues due to lack of available resources as well as network constraints caused by unplanned traffic.

"The network performance monitoring industry has been transformed through migration to the cloud, relentless security threats, and of course the worldwide pandemic. NetOps and SecOps teams need vendors to analyze activity wherever it occurs – on premise, in the cloud or at a remote location – delivering insights based on end-user experience," said Shamus McGillicuddy, EMA Vice President. "VIAVI offers a strong balance of product strength and cost of ownership. The VIAVI Observer platform received outstanding scores for troubleshooting, supporting deep forensic analysis, but also providing reporting capabilities that accelerate real-time troubleshooting. These strengths are critical in today's high-pressure IT network environment."

"In today's work-from-anywhere world, the need for comprehensive monitoring and insights into the remote end-user experience has never been greater," said Chris Labac, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI. "Armed with Observer's comprehensive real-time data, superior analytics and EUE scoring, NetOps teams can manage daily operations and monitor trends, while optimizing performance and minimizing security risks."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

[email protected]




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF85332&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-named-a-value-leader-in-ema-network-performance-management-radar-301362069.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF85332&Transmission_Id=202108250630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF85332&DateId=20210825
