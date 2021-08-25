VIAVI Named a Value Leader in EMA Network Performance Management Radar

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has been named a Value Leader in the inaugural Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Network Performance Management Radar report. VIAVI is pleased to provide a complimentary copy of this report.

The EMA Network Performance Management (NPM) Radar evaluates 15 NPM vendors, rating each on deployment and cost-efficiency, vendor strength and product strength – including such attributes as scalability and performance, functionality, and value-added features. The VIAVI Observer platform is recognized for very strong overall network analytics capabilities, as well as outstanding application-aware NPM. Customers praised VIAVI's ability to provide application insights, as well as the simplicity of the unique VIAVI End-User Experience (EUE) scoring which helps detect anomalies, automate root-cause analysis, and supports both guided and automated issue remediation.

With rapid adoption of emerging technologies and security threats surging, IT is challenged to maintain peak network performance and optimal service delivery. Network monitoring tools with intuitive role-based workflows, like the VIAVI Observer NPM platform, help inexperienced technicians get to root cause more quickly. The Observer platform provides the fastest packet capture, analysis and storage in the market, uniquely combined with enriched flow and active test data to deliver the highest fidelity forensics available. Recent enhancements introduced new capabilities to facilitate proactive capacity planning, alleviating performance issues due to lack of available resources as well as network constraints caused by unplanned traffic.

"The network performance monitoring industry has been transformed through migration to the cloud, relentless security threats, and of course the worldwide pandemic. NetOps and SecOps teams need vendors to analyze activity wherever it occurs – on premise, in the cloud or at a remote location – delivering insights based on end-user experience," said Shamus McGillicuddy, EMA Vice President. "VIAVI offers a strong balance of product strength and cost of ownership. The VIAVI Observer platform received outstanding scores for troubleshooting, supporting deep forensic analysis, but also providing reporting capabilities that accelerate real-time troubleshooting. These strengths are critical in today's high-pressure IT network environment."

"In today's work-from-anywhere world, the need for comprehensive monitoring and insights into the remote end-user experience has never been greater," said Chris Labac, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI. "Armed with Observer's comprehensive real-time data, superior analytics and EUE scoring, NetOps teams can manage daily operations and monitor trends, while optimizing performance and minimizing security risks."

