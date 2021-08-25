Zhangmen Provides Further Update on Regulatory Development

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China, noted that the Shanghai Municipality Government issued the Shanghai Municipality's Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Shanghai (the "Shanghai AST Measures") to implement the requirements set forth in the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July by the PRC central government (the "Central Government Opinions"). The Shanghai AST Measures stipulate that, among other things:

No new provider of after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China's compulsory education system ("Academic AST") will be approved, while existing Academic AST providers shall be subject to review and re-registration as non-profit organizations.

compulsory education system ("Academic AST") will be approved, while existing Academic AST providers shall be subject to review and re-registration as non-profit organizations. AST providers are strictly prohibited from providing Academic AST during any national holiday, weekend, winter and summer break period, subject to further restrictions over when Academic AST can be offered to students during weekdays.

Tuition fees for Academic AST shall follow the guidelines from the government to prevent any excessive charging or excessive profit-seeking activities.

Academic AST providers are prohibited from financing its operations by way of listing its securities on stock exchanges or other capital market activities. Listed companies may not invest in Academic AST providers through capital market fundraising activities, or acquire assets of Academic AST providers. Foreign investment will be prohibited in Academic AST providers.

AST advertising shall be subject to enhanced oversight.

The Company is committed to fully complying with the Shanghai AST Measures and similar measures to be adopted by other local governments, if any, to implement the requirements of the Central Government Opinions. Such measures are expected to have material impacts on its existing K-12 course business. As previously disclosed, the Company will continue to proactively seek guidance from the government authorities in Shanghai and other relevant provinces and municipalities in connection with its efforts to comply with the related PRC rules and regulations.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) is a leading online education company in China. The Company's core course offerings encompass one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering a wide range of academic subjects, with an established portfolio of well-recognized online education brands including Zhangmen One-on-One, Zhangmen Small Class, Zhangmen Kids and Xiaoli.

