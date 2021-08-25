Logo
Cars.com Finds Delta Variant Impacts Labor Day Travel Destinations and Flight Plans With More Than 1 in 5 Travelers Canceling Flights in Favor of Driving

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Almost 1 in 4 Travelers to Change Destination; 87% of Travelers Take to the Road

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with the delta variant increasing COVID-19 cases across the country, Americans remain determined to get out this upcoming Labor Day 2021 weekend. Sixty percent of Americans plan to travel, up 17% compared to last year at this time, according to a national survey from Cars.comTM (NYSE: CARS), a leading digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider.1 Of those who planned to take to the skies, more than 20% canceled their flights and are driving instead due to rising concerns.2

cars_com_Logo.jpg

The majority of travelers (62%) state they are concerned about the delta variant while traveling, with nearly 1 in 4 (24%) stating they have changed their destination due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases in a particular area. For those who changed their travel location, most were planning to travel to Florida.1

"This year has undoubtedly been the summer of the road trip, and it's clear the trend is here to stay as 87% of Labor Day travelers plan to hit the road this upcoming holiday weekend," said Aaron Bragman, Cars.com's Detroit bureau chief. "Recent concerns about the delta variant has travelers changing both where and how they travel. Paired with airline cancellations, more people are opting for their personal vehicles as the safest and most reliable mode of transportation."

Additional insights revealed by Cars.com's survey on Labor Day travel include:

  • Going, going, gone. The majority of those surveyed plan to travel farther than they did for Labor Day last year (63%), with nearly the same amount (62%) planning trips more than 50 miles away from home.
  • Travelers linger longer. Fifty-nine percent of travelers plan to be away for the entire weekend or longer, up 10% compared to Fourth of July weekend.
  • Vaccine cards in-hand. More than 54% of those planning to travel are fully vaccinated, with 7% still in the process and 9% planning to get their shots before they leave; approximately 19% plan to travel unvaccinated.
  • No place like home. For those not traveling, 56% say COVID-19 has impacted their decision, a 30% increase compared to Fourth of July weekend.

"Despite the majority of vacationers reporting full or partial vaccination status, we still recommend that anyone traveling for Labor Day weekend follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and make sure they are monitoring case counts in the locations they plan to visit," added Bragman.

To learn more about the recent Labor Day survey, great deals and other car-buying tips and tricks, please visit Cars.com/news.

1Cars.com's survey results July 30, 2021; 1,014 responses
2Cars.com's survey results Aug. 13-16, 2021; 8,619 responses

About Cars.com

CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, and DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform.

The full suite of CARS brands includeCars.com™, Dealer Inspire®,FUEL™,DealerRater®,Auto.com™,PickupTrucks.com™ andNewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG85682&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carscom-finds-delta-variant-impacts-labor-day-travel-destinations-and-flight-plans-with-more-than-1-in-5-travelers-canceling-flights-in-favor-of-driving-301362230.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG85682&Transmission_Id=202108250700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG85682&DateId=20210825
