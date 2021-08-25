STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Xilinx to Power Radiation-Hardened FPGAs using ST Space-Qualified Regulators

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Xilinx to Power Radiation-Hardened FPGAs using ST Space-Qualified Regulators

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Xilinx to Power Radiation-Hardened FPGAs using ST Space-Qualified Regulators

Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced it is collaborating with Xilinx, Inc. to build a power solution for the Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ XQRKU060 radiation-tolerant FPGA, leveraging QML-V qualified voltage regulators from ST’s space-products portfolio.

The programmability of the Xilinx XQRKU060 revolutionizes the economics of equipment like space-research instruments and commercial satellites. The device delivers a combination of high compute density and integration that historically required an application-specific IC (ASIC), which typically involves custom design with associated engineering expenses and turnaround time. Unlike an ASIC, the XQRKU060 FPGA can be reconfigured in orbit, allowing bug fixes and updates to be applied cost-effectively at any time to protect the mission.

ST worked closely with Xilinx to design a power source that ensures reliable operation of the XQRKU060 by providing excellent fixed-point voltage accuracy as well as stability in the event of transients due to normal FPGA operation and radiation events. The solution uses ST’s RHRPMPOL01 rad-hard point of load 7A monolithic synchronous step-down regulator and RHFL6000A linear voltage regulator, all SEL immune and QML-V qualified. These devices meet the requirement for an input voltage up to 12V and output voltage down to 0.8V. Both exhibit high fixed-point accuracy with radiation performance that ensures high resistance to Total Ionizing Dose (TID) thereby minimizing any output-voltage drift.

With their fast-transient response, the RHRPMPOL01 and RHFL6000A maintain the regulated output in the event of large and rapid changes in current demand as the FPGA continuously activates and deactivates internal circuitry during normal operation. Their radiation hardness also resists disruption due to single-event transient (SET) radiation encountered in space.

This power solution helps simplify and shorten the development time for next-generation flexible, reprogrammable space systems that leverage the Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA to benefit from faster project completion, lower mission costs, and greater reliability and fault resilience.

The RHRPMPOL01 (SMD 5962R20208) is a complete point-of-load (PoL) converter that contains an N-channel power MOSFET, bootstrap diode, and system protection. By supporting synchronization and current sharing it can handle demanding loads such as FPGAs, as well as microprocessors and ASICs. The device is Radiation Hardness Assured (RHA) up to 100krad(Si), and Single Event Latch-up (SEL) and Single Event Snap-Back (SESB) free up to 70Mev.cm2/mq. Single-event upset (SEU) and single-event functional interruption (SEFI) are characterized at 7V operating voltage.

The RHFL6000A (SMD 5962F15216) is a low-dropout regulator with adjustable output voltage, built-in protection, and circuitry for remote sensing and external inhibit control. Dedicated internal circuitry for absorbing transients ensures SET below 3.3% of Vout at 120MeV, and the device is SEL-free up to 120Mev.cm2/mq.

Radiation reports for both ST devices are available upon request.

For more information please visit www.st.com/space.

Power estimations will vary greatly with each application. Use Xilinx Power Estimator for accurate power estimations.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:
Michael Markowitz
Director Technical Media Relations
STMicroelectronics
Tel: +1 781 591 0354
Email: michael.markowitz@st.com

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDUzMzQ0NCM0MDEwMjMyMjUjMjAwMDcwNQ==
STMicroelectronics-N-V-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment