Bragg Gaming Group to Begin Trading on Nasdaq on August 27

Bragg+Gaming+Group (TSX%3ABRAG, OTC%3ABRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company’s common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"). The Company’s shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on August 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "BRAG". The Company will retain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BRAG".

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Bragg commented:“Our Nasdaq listing approval marks another key milestone in Bragg’s growth and evolution and will allow the Company to attract greater capital markets interest in the U.S. where we are successfully pursuing the large and rapidly growing iGaming market opportunity. By listing in the U.S. and maintaining our Canadian listing, we are positioned to enhance shareholder value by improving the Company’s visibility and trading liquidity for investors. We believe Bragg is ideally positioned to grow our business and gain share in the large global iGaming market and the Nasdaq listing is another positive step that will enable us to move forward aggressively with our plans.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg+Gaming+Group (TSX%3ABRAG, OTC%3ABRGGF) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region. Find+out+more.

