Lightlife and Pizza Pizza Partner to Add Plant-Based Chicken to the Menu

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”) announced a partnership with Canadian pizza chain and quick-serve restaurant leader, Pizza Pizza. Available starting today, Pizza Pizza is expanding its plant-based menu offerings by adding plant-based chicken items for the first time, including a delicious Lightlife Plant-Based Chick’n Sandwich and Plant-Based Chick’n Bites.

“Lightlife is excited to partner with Pizza Pizza to offer consumers something they can enjoy without compromise: a delicious and satisfying breaded plant-based chicken made with simple ingredients they can feel good about,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

For over 50 years, Pizza Pizza has been serving Canadians using fresh, quality ingredients. Like Lightlife, it believes in balance, and that eating right doesn’t have to be boring. For consumers looking for better-for-you choices that don’t sacrifice taste, Pizza Pizza will offer Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken as a permanent menu item, including the following varieties:

Plant-Based Chick’n Sandwich – available in either Classic or Spicy, the Pizza Pizza Chick’n Sandwich is made with a juicy, tender fillet and topped with crunchy pickles, creamy vegan mayonnaise and a golden, toasted bun.

Plant-Based Chick'n Bites – bite-sized, poppable Chick'n Bites available in varieties of 10 or 20, perfectly sized for dipping in one of Pizza Pizza's plant-based dipping sauces, including Texas BBQ, Sweet Chili Thai, Buffalo or Mild sauce.

Plant-Based Combo Box: comes with 16 Chick'n Bites, plus a choice of two more items, including french fries, potato wedges, onion rings or sweet potato fries and two dipping sauces.

The new menu items are available for walk-in and delivery at more than 400 Pizza Pizza restaurants, coast to coast, from British Columbia to Nova Scotia.

“At Pizza Pizza, we’re amazed at the quality of Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken. We’re so excited to make this accessible to Canadians who are looking for quality plant-based options, with the added convenience of delivery. Pizza Pizza’s commitment to product innovation has always been rooted in on-trend, relevant products which makes it easy to serve all dietary restrictions and preferences. We are extremely proud of our expanding plant-based menu and look forward to further innovation in this growing category,” said Adrian Fuoco, Vice President, Marketing of Pizza Pizza Ltd.

For more information about Lightlife and Pizza Pizza, visit lightlife.com and pizzapizza.ca, respectively.

ABOUT PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of “Always the best food, made especially for you”, with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 700 locations across Canada, the company is Canada’s pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ( TSX:MFI, Financial).

