Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( NYSE:BBY, Financial) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2021. The company had 247,336,600 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005046/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership