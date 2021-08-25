The RMR Group Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $7.00 Per Share

The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 today announced that it has declared a one-time, special cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common Stock of $7.00 per share to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2021, payable on or about September 16, 2021. Based on the current number of shares outstanding, the special cash dividend is expected to result in an aggregate distribution of approximately $220 million. This special dividend is in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividends.

Adam+Portnoy, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

“Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of this $7.00 per share special dividend is a key component of RMR’s capital allocation strategy and reflects our strong financial position and confidence in the company’s financial future. Following this distribution, our cash balance remains robust and continues to afford us the flexibility to expand our business both through acquisitions and organic growth.”

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon RMR’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond RMR’s control. For example:

This press release discusses a special dividend to be paid in cash by RMR. A possible implication is that RMR will pay special dividends in the future. The RMR Board of Directors considers many factors when declaring a special dividend, including RMR’s financial position, current and expected earnings, commitments to fund its investments and the availability of cash to fund a special dividend. There can be no assurances that RMR will pay special dividends in the future.

This press release notes that RMR pays regular quarterly dividend payments. A possible implication is that RMR will continue to pay quarterly dividends. RMR’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by RMR’s Board of Directors. The RMR Board of Directors considers many factors when setting dividend rates including RMR’s current and expected earnings, commitments to fund its investments and the availability of cash to fund dividends as compared to alternative uses of such cash. Accordingly, future dividends may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid, and they could decline in amount or be suspended or discontinued.

This press release states that RMR’s cash balance remains robust and continues to afford RMR the flexibility to expand its business both through acquisitions and organic growth. There can be no assurance that RMR’s expectations or estimates of future developments, including acquisition and other growth opportunities, circumstances or results will materialize.

For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, RMR does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005234/en/

