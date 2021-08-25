Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Participants: Jay Alexander, CTO; Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

Presenters: Satish Dhanasekaran, COO; Neil Dougherty, CFO

Thursday, September 9, 2021

10:10 a.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. ET

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO

Monday, September 13, 2021

10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com, except for the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit.

