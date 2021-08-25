Logo
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (

WETF, Financial) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable DateOrdinary
Income		Short Term
Capital Gains		Long Term
Capital Gains		Total Rate
Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.06000$0.00000$0.00000$0.06000
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.08000$0.00000$0.00000$0.08000
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.18500$0.00000$0.00000$0.18500
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.15500$0.00000$0.00000$0.15500
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.17000$0.00000$0.00000$0.17000
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.12000$0.00000$0.00000$0.12000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.22000$0.00000$0.00000$0.22000
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.06000$0.00000$0.00000$0.06000
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.13250$0.00000$0.00000$0.13250
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.05000$0.00000$0.00000$0.05000
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.02750$0.00000$0.00000$0.02750
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.17250$0.00000$0.00000$0.17250
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund8/25/20218/26/20218/30/2021$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.2 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20210819-0137

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
[email protected]
[email protected]

