Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Turnium Technology Group Announces Onboarding of its SD-WAN Edge Solution to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) ( VSQTF, Financial) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Turnium Technology Group Inc. (“Turnium” or “TTGI”) is collaborating with IBM to onboard its cloud-native SD-WAN edge solution to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications.



Turnium’s solution is designed to help connect customers, applications and devices by creating a new cloud extension service that helps customers to interconnect their offices, vehicles, and devices sites with IBM Cloud in a single private international network. This brings Turnium closer to realizing its vision to Connect Everything, Anywhere.

Turnium’s containerized SD-WAN edge solution is designed to simplify the process of adding and managing edge devices, and Turnium’s performance and scalability is designed to make it cost effective for enterprises to extend private SD-WAN networking to all sites using broadband, fixed wireless, LTE/4G, 5G, or fibre. Environments including bare metal, virtual machines, or container environments like RedHat OpenShift, OKD, nspawn, and various Linux® operating system distributions are available.

Turnium’s SD-WAN edge solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications can help service providers and enterprises to leverage IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform from any site, branch office, vehicle, or IoT device cluster globally, to deploy connected edge cloud services in the cloud or IT environment they prefer. The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, with IBM Cloud Satellite for on-premises deployments and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, is also architected to help them address their industry-specific regulatory and security requirements.

Johan Arnet, CEO at TTGI, said, “We believe that onboarding our software-only, flexible SD-WAN solution to the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, can create a cloud extension solution for telecoms, service providers, and customers. Our goal is to connect existing networks and reach every location, every branch, every device, and every cloud, including IBM Cloud, with a single network. With our technology in place, delivering and managing the customer experience of hybrid-multi-network and hybrid-multi-cloud applications can become achievable.”

Gartner forecasts the global SD-WAN market to reach $34.9B USD by 2022 based on the cost-savings and performance increases companies gain by moving from traditional telecommunications-based MPLS services to Internet-based SD-WAN. Turnium provides the technology, infrastructure and services that are designed for Enterprise customers to address savings and performance.

Last month Turnium announced that once again it was listed on the important “Ready to Rocket” list for 2021 (https://venturelabs.ca/announcing-2021-ready-to-rocket-list/). Published for the last 19 years, by Vancouver-based Rocket Builders, the list profiles British Columbia technology companies that are best positioned to capitalize on technology sector trends and experience faster growth than their peers.

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST’s official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

www.victorysquare.com

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations

Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of over 20 global next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX ( VSQTF, Financial).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a cloud-native OEM white label software platform. Turnium’s managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. Turnium’s white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program. Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers that join Turnium’s white-label Channel Partner program host Turnium’s SD-WAN software in their own infrastructure to launch, and control their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily.

For More Information, please visit https://www.ttgi.io.

For media/press inquiries, please email [email protected]. Sales inquiries, please email [email protected] or telephone +1 604 398 4314 or +1 888 818 3361 (North American toll-free).

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.



