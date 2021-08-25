Logo
Jefferies' Clients, Employees and Shareholders Contribute $6 Million to 45 Charities Supporting Those Most in Need in Afghanistan, Haiti, as Well as Military Veterans

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jefferies announced today that its Global Charity Trading Day raised approximately $6 million that it will donate to 45 charities that provide critical aid and support to Afghanistan refugees, military veterans, and victims of the recent earthquake in Haiti.

Through the firm’s Global Trading Day held August 24, Jefferies’ clients helped to generate $4.5 million in donated net trading commissions. In addition, Jefferies as a firm donated $1 million directly, and voluntary donations from Jefferies’ more than 4,000 employees totaled $500,000.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented, “It is heartwarming to have Jefferies’ more than 4,000 global partners, our loyal clients and our supportive shareholders devote an ordinarily very slow day in August to raising $6 million that will go directly to assist Afghanistan refuges, military heroes, and people affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti. We are also grateful for all of the volunteers and hardworking staff of these 45 critical charities who will assure that the money is deployed quickly for the maximum benefit for those in extreme need.”

We are delighted to support the following 45 respected charitable organizations:

ASSISTANCE FOR AFGHANISTAN REFUGEES

CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION

CHARITY DESCRIPTION

Amount

Donated

Afghan Girls Financial Assistance Fund (AGFAF)

Provides financial and mentoring support to highly qualified students and the opportunity to work in Afghanistan on projects to improve the lives of the Afghan people.

$150,000

Afghanaid

Works with millions of deprived and excluded families in Afghanistan to build basic services, improve livelihoods, strengthen the rights of women and children, help communities protect against natural disasters and adapt to climate change, and respond to humanitarian emergencies.

$150,000

Comfort Aid International

Serves individuals and families in the most underprivileged communities around the world, including Afghanistan, by providing education, food and shelter relief, economic resources and establishing health care facilities.

$150,000

Enabled Children Initiative

Supports children in Afghanistan with disabilities with residential, educational and income generation support for families.

$50,000

Global Emergency Response Fund

Supports individual scholars, students and faculty at University of Rochester impacted by the Afghanistan refugee crisis and Haiti earthquake.

$150,000

Global Surgical and Medical Support Group (GSMSG)

Dedicated to providing medical relief to communities in conflict zones, austere environments and disaster areas around the world.

$50,000

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Delivers life-saving aid to children and families in Afghanistan by providing shelter, education, clean water, health support and other aid.

$150,000

International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF)

Supports all measures to ensure the safety of women journalists and media workers attempting to evacuate Afghanistan.

$150,000

Keeping Our Promise, Inc.

Assists with all aspects of integrating families of Afghan, Iraqi and Kurdish interpreters into their new lives, including visa application assistance, finding and furnishing apartments, helping with transportation and finding employment opportunities.

$50,000

OTB (Only The Brave Foundation)

Aims to solve one of the greatest obstacles to the emancipation of women in Afghanistan: free mobility. This organization allows women to reach places of work and study independently.

$50,000

School of Leadership Afghanistan (SOLA)

Provides Afghan girls with a safe and nurturing environment where they can focus on their education and potential to become critical thinkers and leaders who have the power to shape their nation’s future.

$150,000

UNICEF

Protects and promotes the rights of women and children all over the world and contributes to the improvement of their living conditions.

$150,000

USA for UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency)

Dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. UNHCR is on the ground to provide lifesaving care and protection to families in need of help in Afghanistan.

$150,000

Vital Voices (Emergency Fund for Women & Girls in Afghanistan)

Provides immediate support to at-risk Afghan women and girls, including funds that will aid emergency evacuations, emergency housing and resettlement, visa applications, and other emerging priorities.

$150,000

Women for Afghan Women (WAW)

Protects and promotes the rights of disenfranchised Afghan women and girls in Afghanistan and New York. In particular, WAW works to help Afghan women and girls exercise their rights to pursue their individual potential to self-determination, and to representation in all areas of life—political, social, cultural, and economic.

$150,000

Women for Women International

Supports the most marginalized women in countries affected by conflict and war to earn and save money, improve health and well-being, influence decisions in their home and community, and connect to networks for support.

$150,000

ASSISTANCE FOR MILITARY VETERANS

CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION

CHARITY DESCRIPTION

Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund

Provides financial support, beyond what the government and veterans affairs can offer, to US Army Rangers and the families of those who have died, have been disabled or who are currently serving in harm’s way around the world.

$150,000

Blue Star Families

Empowers military families to thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors - both people and organizations - to create strong communities of support.

$150,000

Bob Woodruff Foundation

Supports veterans returning to their families and communities.

$150,000

Catch a Lift Fund

Assists post-9/11 combat wounded veterans regain their mental and physical health through gym memberships, in home gym equipment, personalized fitness and nutrition programs and a peer support network.

$150,000

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

$150,000

FourBlock

Provides the education, mentorship and relationships needed for post-9/11 veterans who are returning home and beginning new careers.

$150,000

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Builds and donates specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives

$150,000

Hope For The Warriors

Enhances the quality of life for post-9/11 service members who have sustained physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty by providing services such as career transition and education programs, health and wellness counseling and community building initiatives.

$150,000

Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation

Provides educational accounts for every child who loses a parent serving in the United States Marine Corps or any Federal Law Enforcement Agency. Since its founding, MC-LEF has awarded over $85 million in educational accounts and other humanitarian assistance to over 4400 recipients.

$150,000

No One Left Behind Afghanistan

Provides emergency financial aid and used vehicles to newly arrived interpreters who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

$150,000

Stop Soldier Suicide

Provides personalized care and continued case management to veterans to help identify each individual's specific needs - whether it be mental health support, housing assistance, or any other service.

$150,000

The Green Beret Foundation

Provides Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate and ongoing support in the areas of health and wellness, child-care, transitioning professions and much more.

$150,000

The Mission Continues

Connects veteran volunteers with nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve conditions in under-resourced communities.

$150,000

The Royal British Legion

Helps to provide aid to members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

$150,000

The USO (United Service Organizations)

Provides live entertainment, such as comedians, actors and musicians, social facilities, and other programs to members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

$150,000

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Supports first responders, veterans and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

$150,000

Veterans for Common Sense

Dedicated to advocacy on behalf of United States veterans who continue to serve their country by protecting the rights and interests of fellow citizens.

$25,000

Veterans’ Foundation UK

Works with hundreds of smaller charities and charitable organizations across the UK that aim to provide a better life for present and past UK Armed Forces members and their families.

$150,000

Wounded Warrior Project

Offers a variety of programs, services and events for military veterans wound while serving on or after September 11, 2001.

$150,000

HAITI EARTHQUAKE RELIEF EFFORTS

CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION

CHARITY DESCRIPTION

All Hands and Hearts

Addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters.

$150,000

Americares

A health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster.

$150,000

Catholic Relief Services (CRS)

Responds to major emergencies, fighting disease and poverty, by nurturing peaceful and just societies and focusing their efforts on relief in Haiti.

$50,000

Clean Hands for Haiti

Supports Haitian children by providing educational scholarships, helping them find access to health care, and giving them a safe space to study and learn.

$50,000

Habitat for Humanity

Focuses on resilient housing construction in Haiti, including homes for elderly residents, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene.

$150,000

Haitian Health Foundation

Improves the health and well-being of women, children, families and communities in Haiti through healthcare, education and community development.

$150,000

Humanity & Inclusion UK

Works alongside the vulnerable people in Haiti to help meet their basic needs, improve their living conditions and promote respect for their dignity and fundamental rights.

$50,000

Partners in Health

Strives to bring the benefits of modern medical science to those most in need of them and to serve as an antidote to despair with a focus on disaster relief efforts in Haiti.

$150,000

ShelterBox USA

Works with disaster-hit families around the world, offering emergency shelter and other essential items to support them in rebuilding their lives.

$150,000

Team Rubicon

Utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.

$150,000

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005452/en/

