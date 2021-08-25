Blue Water Ventures International and Partners Endurance Exploration Group Share Update on the Current 2021 Recovery Season of Steamboat Pulaski

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blue Water Ventures International and Partners Endurance Exploration Group Share Update on the Current 2021 Recovery Season of Steamboat Pulaski

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jacksonville, FL, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK: BWVI) and joint venture partners Endurance Exploration Group (OTCPK: EXPL) and Swordfish Partners are excited to share a summer update on the recovery efforts on the SB Pulaski site off the coast of North Carolina. We have continued following the debris line discovered from the side scan sonar work completed in early June. These efforts have produced over 100 silver coins with various dates and nationalities and 32 gold coins. All of the gold coins recovered to date are US minted $5 and Quarter Dollar coins struck in the early 1830s. All coins are currently with Numismatic Guarantee Corp undergoing conservation, grading and valuation.

Blue Water recovery team will continue to work the new areas of the Pulaski site as weather permits. Keith Webb, Blue Water President and CEO, comments, “This is best start to a season we have had in a while. I am very proud of the guys pulling together and getting the job done on the Pulaski Project. It is very rewarding to see our planning come together and pay off so far this season.”

In addition to working on site during June and July, the Blue Water Rose crew hosted the film crew from well-known television show Expedition Unknown, which airs Wednesdays on the Discovery Channel. The Blue Water divers did a terrific job of working with the film crew and positioning their guests for the best possible locations for a successful show. Check out our Facebook page for the link to the show episode: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterVenturesInternational

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http://www.eexpl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

Contact:

Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.

Keith Webb

(904) 215-7601

Contact:
Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.
Micah Eldred
(727) 502-0508

ti?nf=ODMxNDk2NCM0Mzc0NTY5IzUwMDAzMjAzNQ==
Blue-Water-Ventures-Internatio.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment