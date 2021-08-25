Calix Intelligent Access EDGE Portfolio Expansion Delivers Market Leading Temperature Hardened XGS-PON and 100G Transport Capabilities, Enabling BSPs to Deliver 10G Services While Slashing OPEX for New Networks

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced new line card solutions, the E7-2+Intelligent+Modular+System+XG801+and+CE201, to simplify the deployment of software defined XGS-PON networks and accelerate the adoption of 100G transport, even in temperature hardened environments like cabinets. These line cards are the latest critical system enhancements that expand the power of the Intelligent+Access+EDGE solution and leverage the Network Innovation Platform to seamlessly integrate new capabilities into broadband service provider (BSP) networks and deliver an Always+On subscriber experience. The ability to seamlessly integrate the new line cards validates that the Intelligent Access EDGE is truly future proof and enables BSPs to meet ever-increasing bandwidth and capacity demands. In addition to delivering blazing fast speeds and supporting expanded use cases, the Intelligent Access EDGE solution and the Network Innovation Platform help BSPs slash operational costs by reducing back-office integrations from months to days—and cutting service provisioning times and turnups from hours to minutes. Over 180 BSPs around the world are building Calix-powered access networks with XGS-PON technology to deliver high-speed symmetrical 10G services to both residences and businesses.

For these broadband service providers, the access network, along with continued subscriber satisfaction, are critical long-term investments. This is why they are choosing the Intelligent Access EDGE, powered by the Network Innovation Platform, to significantly reduce deployment times and future-proof their networks. The two new AXOS+E7-2+Intelligent+Modular+System+line+cards, the XG801 and the CE201, along with the latest 10G Outdoor GigaPoint ONT, the GP4200XH, enable BSPs to deliver 10 Gbps XGS-PON services, high-density aggregation, and 100G temperature hardened transport capabilities while simplifying the addition of more capacity and scale to their networks.

With the Network Innovation Platform and new line cards, broadband service providers can accomplish the following.

Reduce back-office system integration by as much as 83 percent: Simplify network operations by dramatically reducing the time to integrate OSS/BSS systems by capitalizing on consistent software operations regardless of the physical infrastructure layer. By leveraging a common integration model, integration timelines can be reduced from months to days.

Simplify network operations by dramatically reducing the time to integrate OSS/BSS systems by capitalizing on consistent software operations regardless of the physical infrastructure layer. By leveraging a common integration model, integration timelines can be reduced from months to days. Reduce time-to-provision and new services turnup by up to 87 percent: Automated network service provisioning delivers massive improvements in network operations efficiency by automating ONT service activations and moves—and dramatically reducing the time required to install and turn up new services from hours to minutes.

Automated network service provisioning delivers massive improvements in network operations efficiency by automating ONT service activations and moves—and dramatically reducing the time required to install and turn up new services from hours to minutes. Embrace common operational workflows: Enable service providers to deploy the new line cards without impacting current operational workflows—including service turn-up and provisioning.

Enable service providers to deploy the new line cards without impacting current operational workflows—including service turn-up and provisioning. Leverage advanced thermal management: Latest Calix innovation available on both the XG801 and CE201 enables the use of widely available commercial temperature (C-Temp) 100G optics to be used in outside plant cabinets (i.e., industrial temperature applications), simplifying the addition of capacity throughout the access network.

Latest Calix innovation available on both the XG801 and CE201 enables the use of widely available commercial temperature (C-Temp) 100G optics to be used in outside plant cabinets (i.e., industrial temperature applications), simplifying the addition of capacity throughout the access network. Quickly and easily meet network capacity demands: Deliver L2 FTTH/FTTB residential and business 10 gigabit XGS-PON/GPON services, providing high density aggregation and 100G transport flexibility, as well as 10GE point-to-point. These services, used in combination with Automated Network Service Provisioning, eliminate the need to roll a truck for subscriber bandwidth upgrades.

With its Always On capability, Calix customers are leveraging the Network+Innovation+Platform to enjoy seamless and rapid implementation of access network software upgrades with zero downtime. For example, Jade Communications is growing its network and connecting more southern Colorado communities to fiber broadband—while maintaining network connectivity throughout the process. To further accelerate software upgrades, BSPs can also tap new Calix Network Software Upgrade Services, which can reduce update times by 25 percent or more, and cut upgrade costs by an additional 33 percent.

“Bandwidth-hungry applications such as streaming video and online gaming made it clear that our legacy GPON network was simply unable to keep up with subscriber demands,” said Frank Hansen, general manager at Mahaska Communications Group. “We realized that if we wanted to excite subscribers with fast speeds and a new generation of cloud-based applications, we would need to transition to a 10G XGS-PON network. With the Always On Calix Intelligent Access Edge and Automated Network Service Provisioning, powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS), we will be able to rapidly upgrade our network to XGS-PON and turn up the new XG801 line card without any down time.”

“Broadband service providers need XGS-PON networks to support applications like HD and 4K content streaming, video surveillance services, and cloud-enabled interactive gaming,” said Michel Langlois, chief development officer at Calix. “The new line cards and optical solutions for the Intelligent Access EDGE, which is powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS), radically simplifies the path to XGS-PON and 100G transport—ushering in unprecedented scale, capacity, and cost-per-bit economics. The new solutions and the Network Innovation Platform are already making it easier than ever for BSPs to build future proof 10G networks as shown by the number of service providers that installed the cards and instantly moved subscribers over.”

To learn more about best practices for implementing 10G PON/XGS-PON, watch our %26ldquo%3B10G+Fiber+Networks+For+the+Future%3A+Top+Considerations+From+The+Experts%26rdquo%3B webinar and %26ldquo%3BAccelerate+Service+Delivery+With+a+Virtual+Lab%3A+AXOS+Sandbox%26rdquo%3B webinar to learn how to dramatically improve time to market by up to 70 percent for new XGS-PON services.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005151/en/