ESE's KIA Motors Campaign "Enter the Game" Wins Global Marketing Campaign Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESE) ( ENTEF, Financial) is pleased to announce that the Company and its partners, Next Level and Webtalk, have won a Stevie Award for marketing campaign of the year in the automotive category.



The Stevie Award was awarded to ESE and its partners, Next Level and Webtalk, for the KIA Motors marketing campaign called “Enter the Game” (the “Campaign”) that incorporated the new KIA Stinger GT into the popular video game Assetto Corsa. The Campaign included the creation and design of the new KIA Stinger GT in digital form for implementation into Assetto Corsa. In addition, ESE organized a esports tournament for digital motorsports titled “Enter the Game”.

“This award is the latest milestone which validates the effectiveness of our esports platform for major brands to reach the strong buying power of the millennial demographic. Further, it is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and hard work that we put into every opportunity. We would like to thank our partners, Webtalk and Next Level, and KIA Motors for the opportunity to allow us to execute our vision for this campaign.” stated Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards were created in 2002 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted business awards.

Stevie Award judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. There are eight Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. Together they receive more than 12,000 nominations each year.

Investor Relations Engagement

ESE is also pleased to announce that it has extended the engagement of Octagon Media Corp. ("Octagon"), the operator of Wall Street Reporter, for an additional six-month investor marketing program (the "Extension"). ESE had initially engaged Octagon for a six-month term in December 2020 (the "Initial Engagement"). Under the terms of the Extension, Octagon will receive compensation of USD$125,000 for the six-month program. Octagon holds 187,500 stock options, exercisable until December 7, 2022 at a price of $0.56 per share, which represents the balance of the 750,000 options granted to Octagon pursuant to the Initial Engagement.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on esports and gaming. ESE’s assets consist of multiple world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. The Company’s capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging the gap between the European, Asian and North American esports industries. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) and specifically statements respecting ESE’s engagement of Octagon should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

[email protected]

647-492-1535