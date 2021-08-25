Logo
EXL Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL ( EXLS), a leading Analytics and Operations Management company, today announced it has been recognized, for the second consecutive year, as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers.

The Customers’ Choice distinction is given to select vendors who receive exemplary ratings from their verified customers. To achieve this recognition, vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating equal or higher than the mean rating for that market. [1]

EXL is the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice for two years in a row in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers.

“We are proud to once again be named in the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers,” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. “For the second year in a row, our clients chose to highlight how we help them uncover deep insights from data and use these insights to drive significant outcomes for their business. It’s an affirmation that our capabilities in advanced analytics, AI, and data management deliver the business value our customers need.”

“Our clients depend on us to help them turn their data into a competitive advantage,” said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to partnering with data-led companies to help them generate the insights they need to infuse intelligence and speed into decision making. It’s an honor that our clients recognized us with this distinction.”

Customers had this to say about EXL:

With a talented pool of more than 5,400 data engineers, data scientists, business consultants, and subject matter experts across the globe and proprietary data assets, EXL helps its customers create sustainable business outcomes through analytics. To achieve this, EXL teams effectively leverage in-house expertise across the analytics spectrum, from data management and cloud enablement, to advanced analytics and AI techniques. These capabilities combined with deep domain knowledge – a unique strength EXL has built based on over 20 years’ experience across industries – deliver the consistent value for customers’ reflected in their reviews.

To view all customer reviews at Gartner Peer Insights, please click here.

To download the full report, click here.

[1] Source: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers, Peer Contributors, 19 August 2021.

Disclaimer
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About EXL
EXL ( EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 33,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Media Contact:
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
917-596-7684
[email protected]
