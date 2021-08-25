Conduent Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which outlines the company’s ongoing commitment to conduct business ethically, responsibly, and sustainably, while continuing to advance its progress in key Environmental, Social and Governance areas.



“The last year required all of us to quickly address and overcome new challenges to meet our business objectives while also making meaningful advances on social responsibility,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s CSR report highlights our ongoing efforts to protect our planet, support our associates and communities, and govern our business responsibly.”

The 2020 Conduent CSR report highlights a number of those commitments and initiatives, including:

Environmental Reduced real estate footprint by over 50% over the past three years and implemented recycling and waste management programs across our facilities Reduced Scope 2 CO 2 emissions by 23% Year over Year Recycled more than 53 million pounds of paper-based items since 2017 while transitioning end users to digital communications

Social Named a new head of Diversity and Inclusion to the senior leadership team who has driven multiple initiatives including a 65% expansion of employee impact groups Augmented the Conduent Associate experience with a focus on creating an environment for associates to be themselves, thrive and make a difference Extended associate wellness benefits, implemented virtual training and created additional opportunities for engagement with leadership

Governance and Ethics Expanded awareness of global Ethics Program that promotes and instills a culture of integrity and honesty, including mandatory code of conduct training Maintained availability of global 24/7 ethics helpline for associates, partners and others Ongoing transparency and reporting on ESG topics including disclosure of ESG data aligned with SASB Framework



Additional steps taken by Conduent noted in the CSR report include: the creation through the company’s Board of Directors of a Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee, the review and revision of corporate policies to better reflect ESG goals, and the enhanced disclosure of ESG metrics and measurement.

Conduent’s commitments align with five of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that support the communities where its associates live and work: No Poverty; Zero Hunger; Good Health and Wellbeing; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Decent Work and Economic Growth.

To access the complete Conduent 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit https://www.conduent.com/corporate-social-responsibility/

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

