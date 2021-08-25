Haemonetics To Present At The 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1488538&tp_key=5d97833d77

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

