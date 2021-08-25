Morningstar Finds Falling Fees Saved Investors $6.2 Billion in 2020

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today published its annual fund fee study, which evaluates trends in the cost of U.S. open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)1. The study found that the average expense ratio paid by fund investors is half of what it was two decades ago. Between 2000 and 2020, the asset-weighted average fee fell to 0.41% from 0.93%. Investors have saved billions as a result.

Much of the decline documented in the asset-weighted fees paid by investors can be attributed to the fact that they've been allocating more of their investment dollars to low-cost index mutual funds and ETFs and that those same funds have been slashing their expense ratios.

"The fact that fees have been reduced to either nothing or next to nothing among broad-based index funds is only natural," said Ben Johnson, Morningstar's director of ETF and passive strategies research. "Given these funds' commodity-like nature, it seems inevitable that their prices would be pushed down to the marginal cost of managing them and that assets would consolidate in the hands of a few large-scale manufacturers."

Key Takeaways

The asset-weighted average expense ratio fell to 0.41% in 2020 from 0.44% in 2019. As a result, we estimate investors saved nearly $6.2 billion in fund expenses last year.

in fund expenses last year. The asset-weighted average expense ratio for active funds fell to 0.62% in 2020 from 0.65% in 2019, driven mainly by large net outflows from expensive funds and share classes and, to a lesser extent, inflows to cheaper ones.

The asset-weighted average expense ratio for passive funds fell to 0.12% in 2020 from 0.13% in 2019, thanks to steady flows into the lowest-cost funds.

Investors in sustainable funds are paying a "greenium" relative to investors in conventional funds. This is evidenced by these funds' higher asset-weighted expense ratio, which stood at 0.61% at the end of 2020 versus 0.41% for their traditional peers. However, this "greenium" has been shrinking. Sustainable funds' equal-weighted average fee has fallen 27%, while the asset-weighted average fee paid by investors in these funds has dropped 38% over the past decade. This has been driven in large part by the introduction of a large number of low-fee sustainable index mutual funds and ETFs to the menu, many of which have gained favor with investors.

Low-cost funds generally have greater odds of surviving and outperforming their more-expensive peers. In 2020, the cheapest 20% of funds saw net inflows of $445 billion , with the remainder suffering outflows of $293 billion . The cheapest 5% of funds alone received $412 billion of inflows.

, with the remainder suffering outflows of . The cheapest 5% of funds alone received of inflows. The evolution of the economics of the advice business is shaping flows and fees. Bundled share classes have been in outflows for the past 11 years while semi-bundled and unbundled share classes have seen steady inflows.

Although its competition continues to gain ground, Vanguard still claims the lowest asset-weighted average expense ratio among asset managers, which was 0.09% in 2020.

1 The study excludes money market funds and funds of funds.

