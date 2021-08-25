Logo
Dingdong to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2021

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (

NYSE:DDL, Financial), a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 30, 2021.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 30, 2021 (8:30 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The presentation and question and answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 3659012

The replay will be accessible through September 6, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088
United States: 1-877-344-7529
Access Code: 10159819

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China providing users with fresh produce, meat and seafood, and other daily necessities through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. From its core product category of fresh groceries, Dingdong has expanded to provide other daily necessities to grow into a leading one-stop online shopping destination in China for consumers to make purchases for their daily lives. At the same time, Dingdong is working to modernize China's traditional agricultural supply chain through standardization and digitalization, empowering upstream farms and suppliers to make their production more efficient and tailored to actual demand.

Investor Relations Contact
Robin Yang
ICR, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-537-4406

favicon.png?sn=CN86078&sd=2021-08-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dingdong-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-30-2021-301362585.html

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

