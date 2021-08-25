Logo
Whip Media's Platform Powering AMC Theatres On Demand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Whip Media's Advanced Online Video Infrastructure Helping AMC's Digital Movie Platform Deliver a Robust At Home Viewing Experience

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, announced today that AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, is using Whip Media's industry-leading solution for its video on demand business, AMC Theatres On Demand.

AMC Theatres On Demand offers more than 5,000 movies from every major studio and independent film distributors, available for purchase or rent. The implementation of Whip Media's platform is beneficial in the execution of an online video infrastructure, allowing AMC Theatres to offer its millions of AMC Stubs members a rich in-home video experience to complement movie-going.

Using Whip Media's platform, AMC Theatres manages the end-to-end process from content management to paying studios. Whip Media drives film selection, asset ordering, pricing and merchandising and calculating license fees due to studios and device partners.

"Utilizing Whip Media's platform, allows for more collaboration leading to greater efficiencies, thus allowing us to get more value from our content," said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, VP of Content Strategy and Inclusive Programming at AMC Theatres. "The ability to automate our VOD supply chain, and seamlessly connect to our studios and content readiness partners, provides a huge advantage and ability to drive growth in our business."

"AMC is a true innovator in the industry for providing a premier movie-watching experience to viewers in the theater or at home," said Carol Hanley, President of Whip Media. "We're thrilled to have partnered with AMC to power AMC Theatres on Demand for their millions of customers and provide an infrastructure that is efficient and scalable."

About Whip Media
Whip Media is transforming the global content licensing ecosystem with a market-leading enterprise software platform that centrally connects data, processes and teams throughout the digital distribution journey. Powered by proprietary data and predictive insights, we enable the world's top entertainment organizations including Disney, Warner Bros., Hulu, NBCU, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, HBO, AT&T, T-Mobile, Liberty Global, Discovery, and Pluto TV to efficiently distribute, control and monetize their TV and movie content to drive revenue and direct-to-consumer growth. The company's newest innovation, the Whip Media Exchange is a next-generation content rights marketplace that makes global film and TV content licensing faster and more efficient. For more information, visit http://whipmedia.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA85286&sd=2021-08-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whip-medias-platform-powering-amc-theatres-on-demand-301362094.html

SOURCE Whip Media

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA85286&Transmission_Id=202108250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA85286&DateId=20210825
