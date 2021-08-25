Logo
Registration Now Open for BlackBerry Security Summit 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 25, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced that registration is now open for its 8th annual Security Summit. Hosted virtually for the second year in a row, the event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe to experience a blend of live and OnDemand sessions, fireside chats and interactive talks on topics ranging from cybersecurity innovations and best practices, prevention-first security, endpoint management, artificial intelligence, machine learning, as well as IoT and connected vehicle platform differentiation.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

Taking place on Wednesday October 13th and free to attend, the packed agenda will feature compelling keynote addresses with BlackBerry executives, product demos and how-to sessions, customer-led case studies, talks from BlackBerry's Threat Research team as well as additional activities designed to critically engage and deepen attendees' understanding of the cybersecurity and IoT technology landscapes.

BlackBerry CEO and Executive Chairman, John Chen will deliver the opening keynote discussing the company's commitment to innovation and moving the security industry forward and will be followed by President and General Manager of the BlackBerry IoT business unit, Mattias Eriksson and BlackBerry President, Chief Operating Officer and Acting General Manager of the Cyber Security business unit, Tom Eacobacci who will each speak to trends shaping their respective industries and BlackBerry's vision and strategic direction.

"Whether it be legal or life sciences, retail or railways, the world's leading companies are transforming their industries with BlackBerry," said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry. "Our ever-popular Security Summit allows attendees to hear from some of the brightest minds in the cybersecurity and technology fields on a whole host of hot button issues that are changing the world as we know it. We are confident that attendees will walk away with new insights into how they can go about protecting their businesses, endpoints and people so that they can grow and expand their own business. We look forward to sharing and collaborating with attendees this coming October."

To register your attendance and stay updated on new sessions and speakers as they are added to this year's Security Summit please visit https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/events/2021/blackberry-security-summit.

Follow more Security Summit updates and news on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and check out our new BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. corporate video, which highlights how BlackBerry's trusted AI-powered security solutions secure and protect everyone, everything, everywhere – 'intelligently'.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF85716&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-now-open-for-blackberry-security-summit-2021-301362287.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF85716&Transmission_Id=202108250800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF85716&DateId=20210825
