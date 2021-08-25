Logo
Northstar to Host Virtual Investor Webinar on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a virtual investor webinar and conference call following the filing of its second quarter 2021 financial statements and management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") which were filed on SEDAR on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Northstar_Clean_Technologies_Inc__Northstar_To_Host_Virtual_Inve.jpg

On Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, the Company will host a virtual investor webinar to discuss its performance and general corporate updates with the investment community, along with a live presentation on its business model and growth strategy. This will be followed by a live question and answer period for investors, analysts and media.

Webinar Details
Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Speakers: Aidan Mills, CEO & Sead Hamzagic, CFO

Webcast URL:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=16FCACCE-6621-46B9-A13D-3D7E0EC4C8F3

Conference ID: 2581243
Conference Dial-In: +1 (877) 437-5982
Conference Dial-In (International): (873) 415-0286

A replay will be available until October 2, 2021 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference ID 2581243.

Investor Relations Update
The Company would also like to provide an update on its overall combined investor relations and marketing strategy. The Company recently entered into agreements with Revolve Marketing Inc. (dba Visual Capitalist) ("Visual Capitalist") and Winning Media LLC ("WM").

The Company has entered into an agreement with Visual Capitalist dated August 18, 2021 to provide an investor outreach campaign package. The cost of the premium campaign package is C$99,000 plus applicable taxes, payable in four equal installments over the one year term of the campaign. The campaign will include the creation of infographics, a branded company landing page, promotional website advertisements and analytics reporting, among others. Visual Capitalist is one of the world's fastest growing digital publishers, with over 6.5 million unique monthly visitors. Since 2011, Visual Capitalist has been committed to making the world's information more accessible—simplifying an increasingly complex world through data-driven, visual storytelling. Visual Capitalist's content focuses on topics including markets, technology, energy, and the global economy, and has been featured by Forbes, World Economic Forum, Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and more.

Furthermore, Northstar has entered into an investor relations contract dated August 18, 2021 with WM to provide advertising services on behalf of the Company for a total of US$80,000, payable in four equal installments over the six month term of the contract. WM will handle specific functions of digital distribution of public information relating to the Company. WM is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness.

The agreements are under review and have not yet received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Each of the agreements are subject to the final approval of the TSXV and take effect as of the date of final approval. Neither Visual Capitalist or WM, nor any of their respective principals, directors and/or officers own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Both Visual Capitalist and WM are privately owned and both are an arm's length party to the Company.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company's final prospectus dated June 18, 2021, among other documents, is available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Company,
Aidan Mills
Chief Executive Officer

Follow Northstar on Social Media:
Twitter: @NStarCleanTech
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/northstarcleantech/

About Northstar
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with regards to the timing and content of the virtual webinar to be hosted by the Company, and the services to be provided by Visual Capitalist and Winning, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy all of the conditions to complete the Listing, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=VA85866&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-to-host-virtual-investor-webinar-on-thursday-september-2-2021-301362430.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

