MEDIA ALERT: Diversified Manufacturer Hiring 100+ Positions in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a diversified global manufacturer, is looking for qualified candidates to launch its first Utah facility in Salt Lake City with more than 100 open positions, spanning engineering, operations, program management and human resources, among other functions. The company is hosting a career fair for candidates to learn more about the open roles on Thursday, September 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT at the Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport.

As one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets, including automotive, communications, energy, healthcare and industrial. With a workforce of approximately 160,000 across 30 countries, the company is committed to providing a safe, inclusive environment with growth opportunities for its employees. Employee benefits include a competitive salary, paid time off, 401(k) match and more. To view open positions (regular and hourly) and apply for a job at Flex online, visit: https://flex.com/careers/salt-lake-city.

What: Flex is looking for qualified candidates in the Salt Lake City area to fill more than 100 open positions to help grow critical cloud and data center infrastructure solutions across the U.S.

Flex is hosting a career fair for candidates to learn more on Thursday, September 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT at the Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport. Attendees should bring a copy of their resume. No RSVP required.

Where: All open positions are based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The site is located near the Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

When: All open positions based in Salt Lake City are for immediate hire.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

