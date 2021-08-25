Coca-Cola® Encourages Recycling by Offering Free Rides through Lime Partnership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coca-Cola® Encourages Recycling by Offering Free Rides through Lime Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Lime, the world’s leading provider of shared electric vehicles, to reward people who are committed to recycling. To celebrate the nationwide availability of Coca-Cola Sip Sized bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material (rPET), not including the bottles’ cap and label, the companies are offering more than 40,000 free bike or e-scooter rides to people who purchase and pledge to recycle their 13.2oz, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005052/en/

Coca-Cola_x_Lime_Hero_Asset_FINAL.jpg

Coca-Cola® Encourages Recycling by Offering Free Rides through Lime Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

The Lime partnership comes as consumer demand for micromobility has skyrocketed, specifically among Gen+Z, who expect their use of alternative modes of transit to increase in the future, compared to pre-pandemic transportation. That’s why Coca-Cola is partnering with Lime to make zero-emission modes of transportation more accessible to those hoping to reduce their impact on the environment.

“The 13.2oz, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottle is just one of the many innovations the company has introduced to make important advancements towards a World+Without+Waste,” said Brandan Strickland, Brand Director of Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. “Now, with Sip Sized, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottles available at convenience stores across the nation, we’re encouraging people to go the extra mile to commit to recycling our products again and again.”

“With sustainability so central to Lime’s core values, we’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to encourage recycling of its new bottle made from 100% recycled materials*,” said Sara Lannin, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Lime. “Contributing to a healthier planet requires us all to live more sustainably, whether doing more to recycle or replacing car trips with light electric vehicles.”

People who purchase the Sip Sized Coca-Cola bottle from their nearest convenience store can pledge to recycle by visiting CokePlayToWin.com/endlesslyrefreshing. Those who pledge to recycle their Sip Sized, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottles will receive a promo code via email – available on a first come, first serve basis – redeemable for a free, 10-minute bike or e-scooter ride through the Lime app.

This initiative, along with transition to the 100% rPET* packaging across several products within the Coca-Cola trademark portfolio, reduces The Coca-Cola Company’s use of new plastic by more than 20% across the portfolio in North America compared to 2018. And, using internal company tools and analyses, it is estimated that this effort in the United States represents a 10,000 metric ton reduction in GHG emissions annually. This is the equivalent of taking 2,120 cars off the road for one year.

Head to your nearest convenience store to purchase a Sip Sized, 100% rPET* Coca-Cola bottle and, for more information on the 13.2oz, 100% rPET* bottles, visit www.coca-colacompany.com%2Fsustainable-business.

*Does not include the bottles’ cap and label

About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Lime
Lime's mission is to foster people-first cities by empowering residents with more affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation options. As the global leader in micromobility, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters enabled with GPS and self-activating locks. Lime has powered more than 250 million rides in more than 200 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005052r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005052/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment