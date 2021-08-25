Nass Valley Launches CBD Skincare Line and Skincare Value Pack

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its CBD Skincare line and a special Skincare value pack.



“We are confident that Nass Valley Gardens’ premium organic CBD Skincare is among the best in the market,” reported Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “The skincare line of products includes creams, balms, salves, lotions, and transdermal patches. These products can help reduce pain or inflammation in a specific area of the body, such as the joints.”

Nass Valley’s high quality and fully adaptable skincare product line includes natural ingredients such as L-Theanine, Chamomile, Hemp Seed, Powder, Peanut Butter, Organic Applesauce, Brown Rice Flower, Molasses, Cinnamon, and Coconut Oil flavoring. Every plant is organically grown in the U.S., third-party tested, and guaranteed to be free of contaminants. “There are no shortcuts taken when manufacturing these organic CBD Skincare products,” said Semler.

To find out more about Nass Valley Gardens’ skincare line go to nassvalleyproducts.com . The value pack is exclusive to Nass Valley Direct associates. To find out more about Nass Valley Direct, please visit nassvalleydirect.com.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.



Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada



E-mail: [email protected]

Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com



For more information:

Michael Semler, CEO

Nass Valley Gateway

[email protected]

Mike Magolnick, PR

The Red Flag Image Company

[email protected]

214-799-0730