Alight helps employers manage vaccine requirements with secure digital solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

In the face of emerging COVID-19 variants and ever-changing government regulations and guidance, U.S. employers continue to grapple with how to safely bring people back to the workplace. Alight Solutions, a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, has launched Alight+Verify to help employers manage vaccine requirements and leverage data in driving business continuity decisions.

With Alight Verify, employees enter their vaccination data and upload their vaccination cards, which are securely stored within the Alight platform where employees regularly access and engage with their HR and benefits applications. Provided with real-time analytics, employers have better visibility into vaccination trends and can delineate between high-risk areas where COVID-19 cases are mounting and other areas where vaccinations, masking and other factors are holding case numbers down.

“The resurgence of COVID-19 cases is casting uncertainty on future plans and employers are facing sensitive but critically important return to workplace issues,” said Colin Brennan, chief product strategy & services officer at Alight. “Whether a company requires vaccination, provides incentives or has different policies based on vaccination status, Alight Verify will help them protect the health and safety of their workforce and future-proof their operations.”

Alight Verify helps employers manage the impact of the pandemic on their workforce in three ways:

  • Vaccine documentation: Employees enter their vaccination information into a secure system in a way that’s efficient and mindful of their privacy.Exceptions for medical or religious reasons are also recorded.
  • Multichannel communications: Employees receive personalized messages on their preferred channel or device, including vaccine education and reminders about vaccine boosters and testing programs.
  • Data-driven insights: Employers track vaccination statuses across geographies and medical plans, which can reveal workforce trends and risk factors that help drive decisions around in-person staffing and mask requirements.

Alight Verify also allows employers to apply credits and surcharges, depending on employees’ vaccination statuses, during annual enrollment and off-cycle campaigns.

More information about Alight Verify is available at alight.com.

About Alight

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005183/en/

