Net1 to Host Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1”) today announced it will release fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results after the market close on September 13, 2021. Net1 management will host a conference call to review these results on September 14, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 010-201-6800 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website.

Participants can pre-register for the September 14, 2021, conference call by navigating to https://www.diamondpass.net/9817456. Participants utilizing this pre-registration service will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a leading financial technology company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to deliver on its mission of financial inclusion through distribution of low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses in Southern Africa, which represents a significant segment of these economies. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dara Dierks
Managing Director – ICR
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Bridget von Holdt
Co-Market Leader | MD – BCW
Phone: +27-82-610-0650
Email: [email protected]

