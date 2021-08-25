SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) Announces Up-list to OTCQB & Enters LOI to Acquire bigger Stake in Xpay.World Singapore

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) Announces Up-list to OTCQB & Enters LOI to Acquire bigger Stake in Xpay.World Singapore

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc ( SMKG) announced today its new status change up-list to OTCQB & Letter of Intent to acquire a bigger stake in its minority interest company in Singapore Xpay.World with its wholly owned subsidiary in the Philippines.

SMKG Noteworthy:Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's LATAM expansion with Xcoop, Compuage Infocom India distr. partnership, Visa Everywhere Fintech interoperability, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing and Xpay Payment minority ownership.

The significance of this enhancement to the relationship is driven both by the overall strategy for global markets and the unique offering underway by both companies set to launch a Payment Solution for the Philippines market – the branding and rollout to be announced in the following weeks. The solution will be the white labels of Genorocity marketplace for Merchants and Consumers with Mobile and Web Wallet, Qr.guru E-commerce, Granularchain Digital-ID and Mitckets.events to complete the ecosystem offerings.

Gov Daswani, XPAY’s Chief Strategist, adds, “As an economy that is run by a set of multi-sectoral legacy conglomerates trying its hardest to catch up with the technological demands created by COVID-19, the Philippines is fertile ground for large-scale digital transformation. The unique SMKG/XPAY collaboration answers this demand like no other through the speed, efficiency, and white-label ready nature of its global platforms.”

Undertaking of the Letter of Intent

Sevastian Romberg, CFO of XPAY, indicates, “The terms of the LOI provide both companies with the necessary time to establish an evaluation practice to achieve a mutually agreed upon valuation for the share swap. Additionally, XPay has agreed to a No Shopping clause throughout the process. However, in the event third parties demonstrate an interest, both SMKG and XPAY may mutually agree to entertain candidates."

The CEO of SMKG, Massimo Barone, stated, “It’s truly an exciting time for us at SMKG as we have completed many milestones commercializing our FinTech and PayTech portfolio, including licensing of white-label solutions with clients that are underway in several markets.

“The impact of our model on the markets is coming to fruition with the unique capabilities of our technology and hosted cloud model that provides the ability to deploy over 16 proprietary applications and an EMV POS device strategy for Cards and now Crypto currencies payment acceptance solution with Bank grade certifications and PCI.”

About Xpay

XPAY’s team headed by CEO Gary Repchuk is a Leader in Payment Transformation Infrastructures, and helps global organizations achieve optimized digital transformation through the most inclusive and future-proofed payment rails in the industry. XPAY’s proprietary infrastructure is uniquely built to embed every single touchpoint of payments — whether card-present, card-not-present, or cross-border, whether BNPL, multi-card wallet, or loyalty — into high-transaction organizations, enabling them to enjoy the paradigm-shifting leverage of owning every aspect of the transaction, without the effort of building, regulating, and reconciling

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc ( SMKG):
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc ( SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbor.

Contact: CEO, Massimo Barone
[email protected]
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxNTAyMCM0Mzc0NzIzIzUwMDA1MDA1Mw==
SmartCard-Marketing-Systems-In.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment