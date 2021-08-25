Soothe Yourself with Olive Sprig: PPG Announces 2022 Color of the Year

After a year of stay-at-home orders and too few IRL (in-real-life) moments in 2020, homeowners, designers, architects and facility managers are craving authenticity, nature and meaningful human interaction after living in a mostly digital world. Today, PPG introduced its 2022 Color of the Year: Olive+Sprig (PPG1125-4) – an elegant, grounded, versatile and highly-adaptable grey-green, this color represents regrowth in a post-pandemic world, mimicking nature’s resiliency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005407/en/

PPG introduced its 2022 Color of the Year: Olive Sprig (PPG1125-4) – an elegant, grounded, versatile and highly-adaptable grey-green, this color represents regrowth in a post-pandemic world, mimicking nature’s resiliency. (Photo: Business Wire)

Olive Sprig is a relaxed, but enticing green that emulates the feeling of soothing aloe vera or a fragrant plant – brightening any space with organic liveliness. A versatile color that lives well inside or outside, Olive Sprig blends in with nearly any environment.

“As many of us know following a year of lockdown, the easiest way to shift your mindset is to change your environment. While we begin to trade sweatpants for strappy shoes, recipes for reservations, and a night in for a night out, our paint color preferences are shifting too, in both residential and commercial spaces,” said Amy Donato, senior color marketing manager, PPG paint. “DIYers, property managers, designers and architects are shifting away from the stark, neutral palettes of yesterday and opting for color in all forms. Call it rebellion, but we are certainly here for the resurgence of optimistic colors to guide us into a new era of home design.”

Lending itself to be paired with natural materials, Olive Sprig looks beautiful alongside unique architectural elements and furniture with curved forms to create a comfortable and grounded space. The color can help create a sanctuary in a bedroom, encourage focus in an office, offer the perfect neutral backdrop in a retail store or restaurant, and create a grounded getaway in hotels. Olive Sprig also pairs beautifully with brass accents and wood tones on an island or lower kitchen cabinets. Homeowners, designers, architects, and other customers of professional painters can also gather inspiration from this color through the use of floor-to-ceiling emerald tiles in a bathroom, incorporating a luxe velvet green couch in the living room, or immersing the home in plants in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes.

In addition, after the rise of working from home and remote learning, homeowners have shifted away from open concept living spaces to individual rooms in order to create privacy and compartmentalize working life from personal. For those in need of a little more separation, painting a wall or nook a different color from the rest of the room is a simple, affordable project that can instantly transform a space and help create boundaries in your home that will change and adapt as our lives do.

As part of PPG’s annual Global Color Forecasting Workshop, the company’s experts uncovered that consumers are more inclined to adopt more colorful selections after difficult inflection points throughout history, often seen during the Roaring Twenties or after the Great Depression. As part of this cyclical history, PPG is seeing post-pandemic optimism infiltrating commercial and residential design spaces so many can create a sense of escapism. Just as trends in the 1920s were marked by opulence, metallics, rich woods, layers, moody colors and angular shapes, today’s home décor is drawing inspiration from the Antiquity, Baroque and Renaissance eras of art, sculpture and architectural forms. This colorful embrace is thought to reflect an optimistic rebellion, a sign of personal expression or soothing self-care.

Resilience, the need for connection and inspiration from nature were recurring themes at PPG’s Global Color Forecasting Workshop. This annual event brings together more than 30 PPG global color stylists from the automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, and home paint and stain industries. Over the course of several days, the stylists analyze the runway, lifestyles, demographics, geographies, global events and cross-cultural societal inspirations to determine what colors will resonate and represent the PPG global color forecast, including the PPG 2022 Color of the Year.

Under the theme Horizon, which represents our current state of hope, reflection and new beginnings in the post-pandemic era, PPG’s color experts identified three color stories that will resonate for homeowners, designers, architects and facility and property maintenance managers in 2022:

Invaluable: The Invaluable palette culminates a rich library of cultural references to imagine its perfect place in today’s world. Drawing Gatsby-esque inspiration from the past to create the go-to glamourous palette of the present, this color story is not afraid to be bold. Grounded with rich hues like PPG’s Gooseberry, Castle+Stone and Ancient+Copper, the Invaluable palette adds depth and warmth to any space. Pair these colors with rich, dark woods and brass accents to really turn up the drama – especially in the home, restaurants or hotels.

Introspective: The Introspective color story is for those that prioritize self-care and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Create a serene and intimate space with colors like PPG’s Tea+Time, Peace, Silver+Service and Pine+Whisper, which complement the soothing comfort of Olive Sprig. These hues are perfect for the private yet soulful consumer looking to create an ethereal bedroom retreat, a thoughtful office space, or add a hint of color to an otherwise neutral-toned kitchen.

Inspired: Those drawn to the Inspired color palette cannot be pinned down! These mood-boosting shades are sure to turn up the volume in any space and add an optimistic jolt of energy for spaces that need it most – like a statement-making front door, a unique retail environment, or an inspiring child’s playroom. PPG’s Cenote, Aloha and Lettuce+Alone offer liveliness and mimic high-tech greens and blues that are sure to turn heads. Warm hues like Paris+Pink, Coral+Silk and Crushed+Pineapple are perfect picks for the confident, social and adventurous painter who wants to spread joy, embrace change and break free from minimalist designs of years past. PPG’s Olive Sprig acts as a muted neutral in this palette to ground the bolder, brighter color counterparts.

PPG brand paints are available at PPG PAINTS™ stores, independent retailers and THE HOME DEPOT® locations across the U.S. To find Olive Sprig and the rest of the 2022 trends colors at the store nearest you, visit www.ppgpaints.com. Homeowners also can choose colors from the 2022 trends palette when booking their next paint job at www.paintzen.com and when shopping at MENARDS® stores in the Midwest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For images and more information on PPG’s 2022 color trends, visit news.ppg.com%2F2022ColorTrends.

PPG’s architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer locations and major home improvement centers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PPG Paints are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Homer TLC, Inc. and is used under license.

Menards is a registered trademark of Menard, Inc.

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Americas and Asia Pacific

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Europe Middle East and Africa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005407/en/