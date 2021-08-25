Slinger Announces Partnership with the Mouratoglou Academy

Founded by world-renowned tennis coach and Slinger brand ambassador Patrick Mouratoglou, the Mouratoglou Academy is one of the most successful and recognizable brands in tennis

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag ( SLBG) ("Slinger" or the "Company"), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a connected sports company, is announcing today that it has entered into a partnership with the Mouratoglou Academy , one of the most successful and recognizable brands in tennis. Its flagship academy situated in the French Riviera has 30 tennis courts, world-class training facilities and is regarded amongst the top tennis academies in the world. Recently, Mouratoglou has been expanding globally, opening tennis centers in Dubai at the world-famous Jumeirah chain and in Costa Navarino, Greece. Mouratoglou is also known as the training home to some of the biggest names in the sport, including Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

This new tennis partnership spans not only the academies themselves, but also Patrick’s disruptive tennis league UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown) ( https://utslive.tv/ ). Patrick first joined Slinger as a Brand Ambassador in May of 2021, and today’s announcement signifies the next step in both his involvement with the company as well as Slinger’s footprint throughout the Mouratoglou ecosystem. Slinger will become an integral part of the coaching culture within the academy and has already been adopted by the coaches to support their training and programming.

Patrick and Slinger are working together to create quarterly workshops across the three different academy locations, empowering their coaches to use the Slinger Bag to enhance their teaching and to work more closely and effectively with their players. “The first thing that attracted me to the Slinger Bag was its ability to assist players across all levels of the sport on their quest for improvement,” said Patrick Mouratoglou. “The Slinger Bag is the tool I wish I had as a young player and as a young coach. I finally have it as a professional coach. Throughout your entire tennis journey, Slinger Bag is the best companion: the one that helps you do your work as a player, and, as a coach, the one who feeds balls while you can focus entirely on your player.”

Slinger will also be capturing instructional content from the top Mouratoglou coaches, giving insight into their coaching philosophy, training with the Slinger Bag, and this will be made available on the Slinger platform to students across the Mouratoglou locations.

“We are thrilled to further align ourselves with such a respected leader in the sport in Patrick, and now his academies and UTS, too,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “The Slinger Bag was created to make tennis more accessible, convenient and fun, and it has also become a trusted coaching aid to the leading coaches in the sport, including Patrick and Darren Cahill. We have heard from them, and hundreds of coaches from across tennis, the benefits that the bag provides when they are on court with their players. From not needing to feed balls, to creating more specific drills, to working closer with their players for improved analysis, we believe that the Slinger Bag is going to be a must-have for every tennis coach in the world in short order.”

About Slinger®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all ball sport categories. With the vision to become a leading connected sports company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

About Mouratoglou

Nestled between Nice and Cannes, in the heart of the French Riviera, the Mouratoglou Academy is a topnotch complex that stretches over 12 hectares of unique infrastructures at the cutting-edge of innovation. Relying on Patrick Mouratoglou’s methodology, it is now widely considered as one of the world’s most proficient training centers. The best professional tennis players (Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Alexei Popyrin to name but a few) have made it their training ground to perfect their games and prepare at best for tournaments. The Mouratoglou Academy’s mission is to guide young aspiring players as well as professionals towards achieving their full potential. Every year, the academy is the training ground for 4,000 campers and 200 student-athletes who train every day to fulfill their dreams. Since its inception in 1996, the Mouratoglou Academy has shaped some of the world’s most promising talents, such as Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov, and, most recently, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexei Popyrin and Coco Gauff.

