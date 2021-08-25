Forwardly's Ligand Innovation Global Receives Significant Designations Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

Mississauga, ON and Henderson, NV, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Dayo Olakulehin, CEO of Ligand Innovation Global, Inc., (“Ligand”) a partially owned company and partner of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today that Ligand has received important designations under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”).



In a written opinion of the International Preliminary Examining Authority (“IPEA”), Ligand’s LifeAir G1 Portable Ventilator was found to be (a) Novel, (b) Inventive; and (c) Industrially Applicable.

The (PCT) makes it possible to seek patent protection for an invention simultaneously in each of a large number of countries by filing an "international" patent application. Such an application may be filed by anyone who is a national or resident of a PCT Contracting State. It may generally be filed with the national patent office of the Contracting State of which the applicant is a national or resident or, at the applicant's option, with the International Bureau of World International Property Organization in Geneva. Ligand’s application was filed through the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

Forwardly’s Medical Board of Advisors member, Dr. Michael Soffer, stated, “I have long believed that Dr. Olakulehin’s concept for a portable ventilator was unique and the IPEA has now confirmed my opinion. Ligand is well on its way to providing an efficient and economical device to aid in the battle against the current pandemic and other threats to patients’ respiratory system.” Dr. Soffer participates in weekly reviews of the project’s development and progress. His credentials as a Board Certified Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Pulmonary Diseases, are particularly valuable to both Forwardly and Ligand.

About Ligand Innovation Global, Inc.

Ligand IG continues development of the LifeAir G1 Emergency Portable Ventilator to address the expense of conventional ventilator systems which require the intubation and sedation of the patient. Ligand IG expects these units to become readily available, at a greatly reduced cost, to hospitals, nursing homes, and other sites where emergency, life-saving equipment, such as defibrillators are a necessity. Additional information regarding Ligand IG can be found at www.LigandGlobal.com.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to partner in fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc. Further information about Forwardly, Inc. can be obtained through its website at www.ForwardlyPlaced.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

